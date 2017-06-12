Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rheto...

Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but still wants to talk

There are 10 comments on the Somerset County Gazette story from 10 hrs ago, titled Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but still wants to talk. In it, Somerset County Gazette reports that:

US president Donald Trump has thrust America and Cuba back on a path towards open hostility with a blistering denunciation of the island's communist government. He clamped down on some commerce and travel, but left intact many new avenues his predecessor Barack Obama had opened.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 4 hrs ago
Obama had no business changing policy to a communist country.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#2 2 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Obama had no business changing policy to a communist country.
Your a f-ing moron, your hatred is the problem

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#3 2 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Obama had no business changing policy to a communist country.
Justify Loser Donald Trump entering into an agreement with the Saudis for an arms deal worth $360 million

How are the any different than Cuba?

And the Saudis financed terrorist attacks on the United States, namely 9/11. The Republicans in Congress recently passed a law authorizing victims and families of the 9/11 massacre to sue the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#4 2 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>
The Republicans in Congress recently passed a law authorizing victims and families of the 9/11 massacre to sue the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Even your lame diversions are full of lies:

"The overwhelming bipartisan vote in both the Senate and House inflicted the first veto override of Obama’s presidency"

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#5 2 hrs ago
How does Congress hire private prosecutors

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#6 1 hr ago
slick willie explains it wrote:
<quoted text>

Even your lame diversions are full of lies:

"The overwhelming bipartisan vote in both the Senate and House inflicted the first veto override of Obama’s presidency"

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/...
It's amazing the things Otto-man can pull out of his butt locker.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#7 1 hr ago
slick willie explains it wrote:
<quoted text>

Even your lame diversions are full of lies:

"The overwhelming bipartisan vote in both the Senate and House inflicted the first veto override of Obama’s presidency"

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/...
Nothing in Congress, whether it's the House or Senate reaches the floor for action (votes and debate) unless the Republicans bring the measure to the floor as the majority party.

If you're going to discuss American politics it helps to know something about the processes and governing procedures.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Castros are Tyrants

Jacksonville, AR

#8 1 hr ago
Cubans have clearly never heard of the these two words: 'capitalism' and 'democracy'. Ridiculous.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#9 1 hr ago
Trump your President wrote:
How does Congress hire private prosecutors
What grade are you in, again?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#10 1 hr ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

Nothing in Congress, whether it's the House or Senate reaches the floor for action (votes and debate) unless the Republicans bring the measure to the floor as the majority party.

If you're going to discuss American politics it helps to know something about the processes and governing procedures.
It also helps to know what "bipartisan" means..........

And the process for the reconsideration of vetoed bills:

https://www.archives.gov/files/legislative/re...

Oh, and the numbers required to override a veto......maybe you can have someone explain all that to you..........

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 min RiccardoFire 273,064
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 2 min Alt Right Lies 5,225
News No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes... 2 min Stray- Dog 5
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 3 min Chilli J 50
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Elmer 1,545,360
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 4 min hung fu 233
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 5 min Katrina 213
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 50 min District 1 241,417
News Trump may - terminate' Russia probe's Mueller s... 1 hr Darly314 250
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 3 hr Just Think 320
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Cuba
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,762 • Total comments across all topics: 281,822,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC