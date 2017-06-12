Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but still wants to talk
There are 10 comments on the Somerset County Gazette story from 10 hrs ago, titled Cuba condemns Trump's - hostile rhetoric' but still wants to talk. In it, Somerset County Gazette reports that:
US president Donald Trump has thrust America and Cuba back on a path towards open hostility with a blistering denunciation of the island's communist government. He clamped down on some commerce and travel, but left intact many new avenues his predecessor Barack Obama had opened.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Obama had no business changing policy to a communist country.
|
#2 2 hrs ago
Your a f-ing moron, your hatred is the problem
|
#3 2 hrs ago
Justify Loser Donald Trump entering into an agreement with the Saudis for an arms deal worth $360 million
How are the any different than Cuba?
And the Saudis financed terrorist attacks on the United States, namely 9/11. The Republicans in Congress recently passed a law authorizing victims and families of the 9/11 massacre to sue the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Even your lame diversions are full of lies:
"The overwhelming bipartisan vote in both the Senate and House inflicted the first veto override of Obama’s presidency"
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/sep/...
|
#5 2 hrs ago
How does Congress hire private prosecutors
|
#6 1 hr ago
It's amazing the things Otto-man can pull out of his butt locker.
|
#7 1 hr ago
Nothing in Congress, whether it's the House or Senate reaches the floor for action (votes and debate) unless the Republicans bring the measure to the floor as the majority party.
If you're going to discuss American politics it helps to know something about the processes and governing procedures.
|
#8 1 hr ago
Cubans have clearly never heard of the these two words: 'capitalism' and 'democracy'. Ridiculous.
|
#9 1 hr ago
What grade are you in, again?
|
#10 1 hr ago
It also helps to know what "bipartisan" means..........
And the process for the reconsideration of vetoed bills:
https://www.archives.gov/files/legislative/re...
Oh, and the numbers required to override a veto......maybe you can have someone explain all that to you..........
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|RiccardoFire
|273,064
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|2 min
|Alt Right Lies
|5,225
|No retirement talk from Dianne Feinstein, oldes...
|2 min
|Stray- Dog
|5
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|3 min
|Chilli J
|50
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Elmer
|1,545,360
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|4 min
|hung fu
|233
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|5 min
|Katrina
|213
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|50 min
|District 1
|241,417
|Trump may - terminate' Russia probe's Mueller s...
|1 hr
|Darly314
|250
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|3 hr
|Just Think
|320
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC