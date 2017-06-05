Court upholds ruling that Houston bai...

Court upholds ruling that Houston bail system is unfair

Dozens of inmates who couldn't afford bail were slated to be released from a Houston jail Wednesday after a federal appeals court upheld a ruling that the county's bail system unfairly discriminates against the poor. Harris County officials asked the U.S. Supreme Court late Tuesday to issue an emergency order blocking the original ruling, which the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld earlier in the day.

RustyS

Federal judges have determined that it is progressively unfair that some people have money and some don't.
