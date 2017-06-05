Court upholds ruling that Houston bail system is unfair
There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from 17 hrs ago, titled Court upholds ruling that Houston bail system is unfair. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Dozens of inmates who couldn't afford bail were slated to be released from a Houston jail Wednesday after a federal appeals court upheld a ruling that the county's bail system unfairly discriminates against the poor. Harris County officials asked the U.S. Supreme Court late Tuesday to issue an emergency order blocking the original ruling, which the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld earlier in the day.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,326
The Left Coast
|
#1 3 hrs ago
Federal judges have determined that it is progressively unfair that some people have money and some don't.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Waxman
|1,541,157
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|4 min
|cpeter1313
|6,496
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|5 min
|07 Mustang
|3,883
|Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place
|9 min
|Mullahing It Over
|182
|It's time to bust the myth: Most Trump voters w...
|12 min
|Mullahing It Over
|151
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|17 min
|CodeTalker
|272,180
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|21 min
|CodeTalker
|24
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|45 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|241,272
|Kathy Griffin
|2 hr
|Mothra
|406
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC