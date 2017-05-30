Court stays Alabama execution to deci...

Court stays Alabama execution to decide on use of drug

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted the emergency stay to Robert Melson. The court halted the execution as it decides appeals from Melson and other inmates who claim the sedative midazolam that is used by Alabama will not render them unconscious before other drugs stop their lungs and heart.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kathy Griffin 3 min Ronald 196
News Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a... 9 min spud 25
News Environmental group targets border wall, says p... 12 min Cordwainer Trout 11
News Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey test... 12 min RustyS 2
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 14 min Gay Revelation 14 6,360
News What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08) 15 min Barmsweb 84,746
News The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons... 17 min RustyS 1
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 26 min Just call me Abe 3 271,368
News James Comey fired as FBI director 46 min Silent Echo 3,385
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Dr Guru 241,118
News Trump Paris decision 4 hr Innocent Chitter 108
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,036 • Total comments across all topics: 281,479,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC