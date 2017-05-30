Court stays Alabama execution to decide on use of drug
The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday granted the emergency stay to Robert Melson. The court halted the execution as it decides appeals from Melson and other inmates who claim the sedative midazolam that is used by Alabama will not render them unconscious before other drugs stop their lungs and heart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Griffin
|3 min
|Ronald
|196
|Trump pulls US from global warming accord, to a...
|9 min
|spud
|25
|Environmental group targets border wall, says p...
|12 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|11
|Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey test...
|12 min
|RustyS
|2
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|14 min
|Gay Revelation 14
|6,360
|What Divides Catholics and Protestants? (Apr '08)
|15 min
|Barmsweb
|84,746
|The Latest: Los Angeles mayor speaks to Wiscons...
|17 min
|RustyS
|1
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|26 min
|Just call me Abe 3
|271,368
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|46 min
|Silent Echo
|3,385
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Dr Guru
|241,118
|
|Trump Paris decision
|4 hr
|Innocent Chitter
|108
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC