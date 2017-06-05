Court: Neighbors can sue pot grower for stinky smells
There are 1 comment on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 13 hrs ago, titled Court: Neighbors can sue pot grower for stinky smells.
A pot farm's neighbor can sue them for smells and other nuisances that could harm their property values. That's according to a federal appeals court in Denver.
#1 38 min ago
Move into the country, sue the stinky farmer.
Move by the airport, sue the noisy airstrip.
The Lawsuit Against the Makers of Sriracha Is Only Getting Worse
https://munchies.vice.com/en_us/article/the-l...
