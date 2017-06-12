There are on the Daily Times story from 9 hrs ago, titled Congressional race low-key in deeply red South Carolina. In it, Daily Times reports that:

South Carolina's 5th Congressional District has all the usual campaign season trappings: signs dot many front yards and the airwaves are jammed with political ads. Yet the special election to fill the House seat vacated when Mick Mulvaney became White House budget director has largely unfolded without the intense partisan fever of contests elsewhere, like Georgia's hotly disputed congressional race.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Times.