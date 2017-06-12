Congressional race low-key in deeply ...

Congressional race low-key in deeply red South Carolina

There are 1 comment on the Daily Times story from 9 hrs ago, titled Congressional race low-key in deeply red South Carolina. In it, Daily Times reports that:

South Carolina's 5th Congressional District has all the usual campaign season trappings: signs dot many front yards and the airwaves are jammed with political ads. Yet the special election to fill the House seat vacated when Mick Mulvaney became White House budget director has largely unfolded without the intense partisan fever of contests elsewhere, like Georgia's hotly disputed congressional race.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 5 hrs ago
Another chance for the Democrat to go home weeping in loss.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min WelbyMD 241,426
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Injudgement 1,545,496
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 8 min Exchange 5,315
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 10 min Barry Soetoro 64
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 11 min Frogface Kate 388
News Democrats Warn Trump Congress Will - BeginImpea... 14 min Trump your President 11
News Study finds national increase in interracial ma... 18 min Stop stereotyping 64
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 1 hr Crow 273,093
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 2 hr huntcoyotes 277
News Trump may - terminate' Russia probe's Mueller s... 2 hr bad bob 268
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 2 hr Retired SOF 330
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,780 • Total comments across all topics: 281,831,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC