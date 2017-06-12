Congressional Democrats suing Trump o...

Congressional Democrats suing Trump over foreign payments

There are 10 comments on the CTV story from 7 hrs ago, titled Congressional Democrats suing Trump over foreign payments. In it, CTV reports that:

Almost 200 senators and representatives are plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause of the Constitution. It's being filed early Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the lawmakers said.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,681

Location hidden
#1 6 hrs ago
hahahhahahahahahah

Ignoring Hillary..........WTF.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 5 hrs ago
Nope.. I'm just going to sit back and watch this one. I don't take sides but if the liberals want a valid cause, this is it.

Trump just has to ask himself if being Mr. Alpha Monkey is worth it.

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#3 4 hrs ago
These adolescent harassments of Trump were held in abeyance because the Democrat leadership wanted to play out their other shallow, ridiculous narratives in a conspiracy believing they will gain Democrat candidate support by maintaining a negative press presence against him. These too will be shown to be baseless harassment and the Democrats will lose bigger than ever in 2018. Claiming Trump benefits from someone staying at one of his hotels is absurd. Forcing him to become dissociated from his business dealings is absurd.

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#4 4 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Nope.. I'm just going to sit back and watch this one. I don't take sides but if the liberals want a valid cause, this is it.

Trump just has to ask himself if being Mr. Alpha Monkey is worth it.
SHAME ON YOU...for insulting Monkeys, like that!:)

I don't think ole Money-Crazy, Sadistic, Mobster-Trump has enough working brain-cells left, to be able to figure that out.
He's so mentally ill that, as long as he's getting attention...GOOD or BAD...is all he's capable of caring about. He'll do ANYTHING to get attention, of ANY KIND...PERIOD!
I'm just SO grateful that SOMEBODY, in our Gov't. or Military,(more than likely) had sense enough to take the, "Football", away from that INSANE MONSTER!!!

Sad

Beverly, MA

#5 3 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
SHAME ON YOU...for insulting Monkeys, like that!:)

I don't think ole Money-Crazy, Sadistic, Mobster-Trump has enough working brain-cells left, to be able to figure that out.
He's so mentally ill that, as long as he's getting attention...GOOD or BAD...is all he's capable of caring about. He'll do ANYTHING to get attention, of ANY KIND...PERIOD!
I'm just SO grateful that SOMEBODY, in our Gov't. or Military,(more than likely) had sense enough to take the, "Football", away from that INSANE MONSTER!!!
Can you imagine what it must have been like to raise him as a child?

Oh, forgot, his parents tried and then sent him to military school.

It just enabled and emboldened a developing monster.

Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#6 3 hrs ago
Sad wrote:
Can you imagine what it must have been like to raise him as a child?
Oh, forgot, his parents tried and then sent him to military school.
It just enabled and emboldened a developing monster.
If someone identified you and the other lunatics like the one to whom you respond and Democrat leadership generally, harassing, intimidating and cruelly attacking you and your family to 1/1000th the degree you screwballs focus on Trump and his family, you'd be fertilizer. Trump simply keeps on being President. You childish trolls have realized true stagnancy.

Julia

Chambersburg, PA

#7 3 hrs ago
Ms Sassy wrote:
SHAME ON YOU...for insulting Monkeys, like that!:)

I don't think ole Money-Crazy, Sadistic, Mobster-Trump has enough working brain-cells left, to be able to figure that out.
He's so mentally ill that, as long as he's getting attention...GOOD or BAD...is all he's capable of caring about. He'll do ANYTHING to get attention, of ANY KIND...PERIOD!
I'm just SO grateful that SOMEBODY, in our Gov't. or Military,(more than likely) had sense enough to take the, "Football", away from that INSANE MONSTER!!!
Kind of like you calling people "yard apes".

I just read a report from the CDC the other day about cigarette smokers.

Turns out that people that now continue to smoke with all the negatives involved with smoking are the poor and less educated. Suits you to a tee....

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,681

Location hidden
#8 3 hrs ago
Sad wrote:
Can you imagine what it must have been like to raise him as a child?

Oh, forgot, his parents tried and then sent him to military school.

It just enabled and emboldened a developing monster.
Better than being raised as a communist like Obama.

Barack Obama’s path to the White House began when he famously introduced himself to the world at the Democratic National Convention in 2004 as the product of an “improbable love” between a Kansas girl and a Kenyan goat herder.

Elsewhere, Obama has insisted that the love endured even when his father had to leave a wife and a 2-year-old child behind to pursue dreams at Harvard. In his autobiography, Obama indicated that if only Harvard would have offered enough money to support all three of them, as another school did, they could have stayed together.

Now, it appears, Obama is aligning his story with evidence WND has reported for many years that his mother, Ann Dunham, never lived with Barack Hussein Obama Sr. and left Hawaii with her son only weeks after he was born.

Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2012/09/obama-changes-his-...

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#9 1 hr ago
It turns out Obama's father, and mother spent very little time with each other after he was born. His whole life is a fantasy created by his Grandparents, and their friend.
Bill Dunning

Oolitic, IN

#10 1 hr ago
Corsi and WND? LOL!

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerome_Corsi#9....

News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Earl 1,543,879
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 min Code Droppings 3,772
News Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to te... 9 min CodeTalker 83
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 10 min ThomasA 72
News Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false ... 12 min CodeTalker 5
News What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15) 13 min Frankie Rizzo 6,643
News POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump 14 min swampmudd 111
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 17 min Limbertwig 272,776
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 3 hr Coffee Party 241,370
