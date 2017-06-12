There are on the CTV story from 7 hrs ago, titled Congressional Democrats suing Trump over foreign payments. In it, CTV reports that:

Almost 200 senators and representatives are plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause of the Constitution. It's being filed early Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the lawmakers said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at CTV.