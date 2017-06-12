Congressional Democrats suing Trump over foreign payments
There are 10 comments on the CTV story from 7 hrs ago, titled Congressional Democrats suing Trump over foreign payments. In it, CTV reports that:
Almost 200 senators and representatives are plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause of the Constitution. It's being filed early Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the lawmakers said.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at CTV.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,681
Location hidden
|
#1 6 hrs ago
hahahhahahahahahah
Ignoring Hillary..........WTF.
|
#2 5 hrs ago
Nope.. I'm just going to sit back and watch this one. I don't take sides but if the liberals want a valid cause, this is it.
Trump just has to ask himself if being Mr. Alpha Monkey is worth it.
|
#3 4 hrs ago
These adolescent harassments of Trump were held in abeyance because the Democrat leadership wanted to play out their other shallow, ridiculous narratives in a conspiracy believing they will gain Democrat candidate support by maintaining a negative press presence against him. These too will be shown to be baseless harassment and the Democrats will lose bigger than ever in 2018. Claiming Trump benefits from someone staying at one of his hotels is absurd. Forcing him to become dissociated from his business dealings is absurd.
|
#4 4 hrs ago
SHAME ON YOU...for insulting Monkeys, like that!:)
I don't think ole Money-Crazy, Sadistic, Mobster-Trump has enough working brain-cells left, to be able to figure that out.
He's so mentally ill that, as long as he's getting attention...GOOD or BAD...is all he's capable of caring about. He'll do ANYTHING to get attention, of ANY KIND...PERIOD!
I'm just SO grateful that SOMEBODY, in our Gov't. or Military,(more than likely) had sense enough to take the, "Football", away from that INSANE MONSTER!!!
|
#5 3 hrs ago
Can you imagine what it must have been like to raise him as a child?
Oh, forgot, his parents tried and then sent him to military school.
It just enabled and emboldened a developing monster.
|
#6 3 hrs ago
If someone identified you and the other lunatics like the one to whom you respond and Democrat leadership generally, harassing, intimidating and cruelly attacking you and your family to 1/1000th the degree you screwballs focus on Trump and his family, you'd be fertilizer. Trump simply keeps on being President. You childish trolls have realized true stagnancy.
|
#7 3 hrs ago
Kind of like you calling people "yard apes".
I just read a report from the CDC the other day about cigarette smokers.
Turns out that people that now continue to smoke with all the negatives involved with smoking are the poor and less educated. Suits you to a tee....
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,681
Location hidden
|
#8 3 hrs ago
Better than being raised as a communist like Obama.
Barack Obama’s path to the White House began when he famously introduced himself to the world at the Democratic National Convention in 2004 as the product of an “improbable love” between a Kansas girl and a Kenyan goat herder.
Elsewhere, Obama has insisted that the love endured even when his father had to leave a wife and a 2-year-old child behind to pursue dreams at Harvard. In his autobiography, Obama indicated that if only Harvard would have offered enough money to support all three of them, as another school did, they could have stayed together.
Now, it appears, Obama is aligning his story with evidence WND has reported for many years that his mother, Ann Dunham, never lived with Barack Hussein Obama Sr. and left Hawaii with her son only weeks after he was born.
Read more at http://www.wnd.com/2012/09/obama-changes-his-...
|
#9 1 hr ago
It turns out Obama's father, and mother spent very little time with each other after he was born. His whole life is a fantasy created by his Grandparents, and their friend.
|
#10 1 hr ago
Corsi and WND? LOL!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jerome_Corsi#9....
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Earl
|1,543,879
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|3 min
|Code Droppings
|3,772
|Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to te...
|9 min
|CodeTalker
|83
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|10 min
|ThomasA
|72
|Sessions vows to defend himself against 'false ...
|12 min
|CodeTalker
|5
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|13 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|6,643
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|14 min
|swampmudd
|111
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|17 min
|Limbertwig
|272,776
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Coffee Party
|241,370
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC