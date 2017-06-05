Congressional delegation tries to stop farmer's deportation

Congressional delegation tries to sto...

Hawaii's congressional delegation is urging U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to stop the deportation of a Hawaii coffee farmer. Andres Magana Ortiz is ordered to report to U.S. immigration officials in Honolulu on Thursday with a bag packed to return to Mexico, his immigration attorney James Stanton said.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 1 hr ago
No exceptions. Citizenship does not go to the highest bidder. That's something Washington needs to learn and if you don't tow the line, well... enjoy your swamp.

Judged:

1

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,319

The Left Coast

#2 39 min ago
Magana Ortiz entered Arizona illegally in 1989. Makes you wonder why he never wanted to be a US citizen, until now. Probably a tax benefit.
Chicago, IL

