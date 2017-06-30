There are on the South Wales Guardian story from 14 hrs ago, titled Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation. In it, South Wales Guardian reports that:

Former FBI director James Comey claims that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 election and its ties to the Trump campaign. "It's my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation," Mr Comey told the Senate intelligence committee in explosive testimony that threatened to undermine Mr Trump's presidency.

