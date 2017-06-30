Comey says he was fired because of Ru...

Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation

Former FBI director James Comey claims that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 election and its ties to the Trump campaign.

Former FBI director James Comey claims that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 election and its ties to the Trump campaign. "It's my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation," Mr Comey told the Senate intelligence committee in explosive testimony that threatened to undermine Mr Trump's presidency.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,431

Location hidden
#1 14 hrs ago
Comey was fired because he was incompetent and picked and chose what laws he considered enforcing.

duke kahanamakeout

Pearl City, HI

#2 13 hrs ago
Hopefully that's the last we see of the leaker and worst FBI director ever

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#3 13 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Comey was fired because he was incompetent and picked and chose what laws he considered enforcing.
ROFL

Horse manure. Donald Trump was rather candid and explicit in his televised interview with Lester Holt.

Loser Donald Trump said on national television that he was thinking of the Russian investigation when he decided to FIRE Comey.

Stop lying, 80 million people watched the Trump interview and heard the reason Trump fired Comey from Loser Donald Trump's own lips.

duke kahanamakeout

Pearl City, HI

#4 13 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>ROFL

Horse manure. Donald Trump was rather candid and explicit in his televised interview with Lester Holt.

Loser Donald Trump said on national television that he was thinking of the Russian investigation when he decided to FIRE Comey.

Stop lying, 80 million people watched the Trump interview and heard the reason Trump fired Comey from Loser Donald Trump's own lips.
You guys hate comey don't lie he cost you crybabies the election right or was it Russian collusion? What's gonna be the next made up excuse losers

Stuck in the Mud

Beverly, MA

#5 13 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

ROFL

Horse manure. Donald Trump was rather candid and explicit in his televised interview with Lester Holt.

Loser Donald Trump said on national television that he was thinking of the Russian investigation when he decided to FIRE Comey.

Stop lying, 80 million people watched the Trump interview and heard the reason Trump fired Comey from Loser Donald Trump's own lips.
Trump could do the most obscene thing imaginable on camera and the GOP will minimize it.

We are stuck with Trump. It really doesn't matter what he says or does.

The GOP love him because they cannot be wrong and they can get away with a lot of stuff while everyone is focused on the latest Trump misbehavior.

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

77,759

Location hidden
#6 13 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Comey was fired because he was incompetent and picked and chose what laws he considered enforcing.
Comey was fired because Trump's ass is on fire.

Dee Dee Dee

Emmaus, PA

#7 12 hrs ago
duke kahanamakeout wrote:
<quoted text>
You guys hate comey don't lie he cost you crybabies the election right or was it Russian collusion? What's gonna be the next made up excuse losers
I am going with Madonna threatening to perform oral sex on men who voted for Hillary.

iamcuriousnow

“Trump--common sense escapes me”

Since: Mar 11

17,187

Columbus Ohio

#8 12 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Comey was fired because he was incompetent and picked and chose what laws he considered enforcing.
No he was fired because he wouldn't coverup McDonald's sins. Donald McDonald is a liar and he wants everyone else to lie with him and for him.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,752

Goodby Hillary

#9 11 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

ROFL

Horse manure. Donald Trump was rather candid and explicit in his televised interview with Lester Holt.

Loser Donald Trump said on national television that he was thinking of the Russian investigation when he decided to FIRE Comey.

Stop lying, 80 million people watched the Trump interview and heard the reason Trump fired Comey from Loser Donald Trump's own lips.
President Trump axed Comey cause he had been dragging his feet in finishing up with the investigation into Trump campaign/Russian collusion.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#10 11 hrs ago
duke kahanamakeout wrote:
<quoted text>
You guys hate comey don't lie he cost you crybabies the election right or was it Russian collusion? What's gonna be the next made up excuse losers
That doesn't refute Loser Donald Trump fired the Director of the FBI because the Director wouldn't end the investigation of Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election to give Vladimir Putin's puppet an opportunity to get into the oval office.

LOL

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#11 11 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>

President Trump axed Comey cause he had been dragging his feet in finishing up with the investigation into Trump campaign/Russian collusion.
That's not what Loser Donald Trump said to the 80 million people watching his interview with Lester Holt.

Apparently you were the only American citizens not watch the interview

ROFL

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#12 10 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
<quoted text>
Comey was fired because Trump's ass is on fire.
A 4 alarm Richard Nixon inferno!!!

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#13 10 hrs ago
duke kahanamakeout wrote:
Hopefully that's the last we see of the leaker and worst FBI director ever
The irony is the guy Loser Donald Trump fired, Comey is taking a section of his advisers to prison on his way into retirement. And Comey is threatening to dismantle the illegitimate presidency. Ouch

Once the federal judge begins to hand out prison sentences is the point that jabbering jaws begin to fling uncontrollably

Lock em up!! Lock em up!!

How many Trump aids are willing to fall on the proverbial sword for Loser Donald Trump

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,752

Goodby Hillary

#14 10 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

That's not what Loser Donald Trump said to the 80 million people watching his interview with Lester Holt.

Apparently you were the only American citizens not watch the interview

ROFL
You DON'T speak Trumpese? Funny,usually you people read all kinds of sh1t into what he DIDN'T say......

SDLAY
Darly314

Glen Saint Mary, FL

#15 10 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

A 4 alarm Richard Nixon inferno!!!
Trump's attorney mixed up dates and events, according to online articles. "Botched" was one description.

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#16 10 hrs ago
Dee Dee Dee wrote:
<quoted text>

I am going with Madonna threatening to perform oral sex on men who voted for Hillary.
LOL

You may want to give Gen Flynn lessons. He's going to need to know how to make new friends where he's headed

Retribution

Philadelphia, PA

#17 10 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
<quoted text>You DON'T speak Trumpese? Funny,usually you people read all kinds of sh1t into what he DIDN'T say......

SDLAY
It's only relevant what Loser Donald Trump said out his mouth which was, He fired Comey because he would not cease the investigation.

too much

Center Line, MI

#18 10 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

It's only relevant what Loser Donald Trump said out his mouth which was, He fired Comey because he would not cease the investigation.
Liar.

USA Today

Milwaukee, WI

#20 10 hrs ago
Comey was fired because he was a bungler throughout the "Hillary Investigation," beginning with his politically motivated comment, "She was extremely careless, but I don't recommend charges." He was duped into letting X-Attorney General Loretta Lynch off the hook, regarding making appropriate charges. Then he bungles and admits Loretta Lynch said not to call the Hillary "Investigation" an investigation, but instead, call it a "matter," which adds further evidence that Lynch and Bill Clinton were illegally colluding at the "airport" during the Hillary Investigation.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

29,752

Goodby Hillary

#21 10 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
<quoted text>

It's only relevant what Loser Donald Trump said out his mouth which was, He fired Comey because he would not cease the investigation.
No,he didn't. Try again.

