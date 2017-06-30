Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation
South Wales Guardian story from 14 hrs ago, titled Comey says he was fired because of Russia investigation.
Former FBI director James Comey claims that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with his investigation of Russia's role in the 2016 election and its ties to the Trump campaign. "It's my judgment that I was fired because of the Russia investigation," Mr Comey told the Senate intelligence committee in explosive testimony that threatened to undermine Mr Trump's presidency.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#1 14 hrs ago
Comey was fired because he was incompetent and picked and chose what laws he considered enforcing.
#2 13 hrs ago
Hopefully that's the last we see of the leaker and worst FBI director ever
#3 13 hrs ago
ROFL
Horse manure. Donald Trump was rather candid and explicit in his televised interview with Lester Holt.
Loser Donald Trump said on national television that he was thinking of the Russian investigation when he decided to FIRE Comey.
Stop lying, 80 million people watched the Trump interview and heard the reason Trump fired Comey from Loser Donald Trump's own lips.
#4 13 hrs ago
You guys hate comey don't lie he cost you crybabies the election right or was it Russian collusion? What's gonna be the next made up excuse losers
#5 13 hrs ago
Trump could do the most obscene thing imaginable on camera and the GOP will minimize it.
We are stuck with Trump. It really doesn't matter what he says or does.
The GOP love him because they cannot be wrong and they can get away with a lot of stuff while everyone is focused on the latest Trump misbehavior.
“Happiness comes through giving”
#6 13 hrs ago
Comey was fired because Trump's ass is on fire.
#7 12 hrs ago
I am going with Madonna threatening to perform oral sex on men who voted for Hillary.
“Trump--common sense escapes me”
#8 12 hrs ago
No he was fired because he wouldn't coverup McDonald's sins. Donald McDonald is a liar and he wants everyone else to lie with him and for him.
“Hello Trump”
#9 11 hrs ago
President Trump axed Comey cause he had been dragging his feet in finishing up with the investigation into Trump campaign/Russian collusion.
#10 11 hrs ago
That doesn't refute Loser Donald Trump fired the Director of the FBI because the Director wouldn't end the investigation of Russia meddling in the 2016 presidential election to give Vladimir Putin's puppet an opportunity to get into the oval office.
LOL
#11 11 hrs ago
That's not what Loser Donald Trump said to the 80 million people watching his interview with Lester Holt.
Apparently you were the only American citizens not watch the interview
ROFL
#12 10 hrs ago
A 4 alarm Richard Nixon inferno!!!
#13 10 hrs ago
The irony is the guy Loser Donald Trump fired, Comey is taking a section of his advisers to prison on his way into retirement. And Comey is threatening to dismantle the illegitimate presidency. Ouch
Once the federal judge begins to hand out prison sentences is the point that jabbering jaws begin to fling uncontrollably
Lock em up!! Lock em up!!
How many Trump aids are willing to fall on the proverbial sword for Loser Donald Trump
“Hello Trump”
#14 10 hrs ago
You DON'T speak Trumpese? Funny,usually you people read all kinds of sh1t into what he DIDN'T say......
SDLAY
#15 10 hrs ago
Trump's attorney mixed up dates and events, according to online articles. "Botched" was one description.
|
#16 10 hrs ago
LOL
You may want to give Gen Flynn lessons. He's going to need to know how to make new friends where he's headed
#17 10 hrs ago
It's only relevant what Loser Donald Trump said out his mouth which was, He fired Comey because he would not cease the investigation.
#18 10 hrs ago
Liar.
#20 10 hrs ago
Comey was fired because he was a bungler throughout the "Hillary Investigation," beginning with his politically motivated comment, "She was extremely careless, but I don't recommend charges." He was duped into letting X-Attorney General Loretta Lynch off the hook, regarding making appropriate charges. Then he bungles and admits Loretta Lynch said not to call the Hillary "Investigation" an investigation, but instead, call it a "matter," which adds further evidence that Lynch and Bill Clinton were illegally colluding at the "airport" during the Hillary Investigation.
“Hello Trump”
#21 10 hrs ago
No,he didn't. Try again.
