There are 4 comments on the Daily Journal story from 12 hrs ago, titled Coast Guard ship will linger in century-old watery grave. In it, Daily Journal reports that:

A hundred years ago in a blinding fog, a U.S. Coast Guard ship was sailing off the coast of Southern California when it smashed into a passenger steamship. On the 100th anniversary of the vessel's June 13, 1917, disappearance, the Coast Guard announced Tuesday that it found the shipwreck - not far from where it went down.

anonymous

New York, NY

#1 5 hrs ago
Done and done. ...and now about the jobs....
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#2 4 hrs ago
"...not far from where it went down." Too bad a hurried phrase like this detracts from the otherwise excellent writing in this news article. The ship is exactly where it went down.
Sad

Beverly, MA

#3 3 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Done and done....and now about the jobs....
Trumps policies has cut the Coast Guard.

He thinks making everything for profit, everything will work out just fine.

He forgot about all of his bankruptcies.
Cordwainer Trout

Campbellsville, KY

#4 3 hrs ago
Sad wrote:
Trumps policies has cut the Coast Guard.
He thinks making everything for profit, everything will work out just fine.
He forgot about all of his bankruptcies.
More intentional lies. A budget not increasing as much as someone would like is not decreasing anything. Most rich people have gone bankrupt and learn from it. Of course, "kill the rich" fools like you think rich people hide their money in their mattresses.
