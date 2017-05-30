Clinton: Trump unleashed 'dangerous' level of hate
There are 1 comment on the Westport News story from 2 hrs ago, titled Clinton: Trump unleashed 'dangerous' level of hate.
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to author and moderator Cheryl Strayed during the Book Expo event in New York, Thursday, June 1, 2017. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listens to author and moderator Cheryl Strayed during the Book Expo event in New York, Thursday, June 1, 2017.
#1 1 hr ago
No, it wasn't President Trump that unleashed the hate. It was Hillary and Obama.
All the hate is coming from the radical American-hating leftists lead by people like Obama, Hillary and Soros.
Hillary still belongs in prison! There is a mountain of evidence that proves Hillary has broken the law multiple times. The rule of law must be upheld - or we just don't have a country! Hillary must be indicted for her crimes!
