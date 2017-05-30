Clinton: Trump unleashed 'dangerous' ...

Clinton: Trump unleashed 'dangerous' level of hate updated

Hillary Clinton warned Thursday that President Donald Trump has unleashed a level of hate and vitriol that is "incredibly dangerous."

Hillary Clinton warned Thursday that President Donald Trump has unleashed a level of hate and vitriol that is "incredibly dangerous."

anonymous

San Francisco, CA

#1 4 hrs ago
OOooOoOOhh! UNLEASHED!

Hollywood is writing this script... Hillary seems to have her superhero fantasy on...or maybe she just hopes to Kaching on Wonder Woman if it sells. Having Hillary riding shotgun on your shoulder and giving directions may cause your average superhero to waterboard her on blu-ray though.

Cordwainer Trout

Elizabethtown, KY

#3 1 hr ago
Funny, how all the violent actions, paid violent protests, extreme statements, vile exhibitionism, active sexual predation of children, increased criminality in only certain cities are all related to Democrat policies, statements, encouragements and lack of law enforcement. That doesn't sound like anyone except Cultural Marxist Democrats inciting the hatred those and more represent. Calling half the population of America "deplorables" was more inciting to hatred and irrationality than anything Trump had done, or said.

ardith

United States

#4 1 hr ago
Yes...I despise Trump with my entire being...he is a bully, a liar, a piece of filth and I pray for his death every day...so he does unleash the hate in me.

Racist, like those here are always full of hate, they are ignorant fools who want to blame someone else for their own situation and they always put their hate in the wrong place...they put their hate on the weak because they are afraid of the rich and powerful, I am not.

Chicago, IL

