Cities push back as Trump aims to cut anti-terrorism funding
Cities are pushing back on the possibility of losing millions of dollars in U.S. anti-terrorism grants under President Donald Trump's spending plan - the third straight White House that has moved to cut the funding. The proposed budget would cut cash for the program from $605 million to nearly $449 million for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 and require cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas to pay 25 percent of the grants.
On the possibility of losing Millions.........what a hoot. Funny only the liberal cities that promote terrorist are the whiners. Trumps attempt to keep us safe is being thwarted by the liberal judges that were shopped to find the right patsy.
President Donald Trump may have lost faith in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. trib.al/yeasM2A pic.twitter.com/9bocNY6GMr
Sessions is the best man Trump hired and he knows it. Liberals hate him because they hate the American worker and taxpayer. Liberals would rather have everyone be poor and pissed off. That's the liberals dream. Viva Trump, Sessions and Bannon.
We have had a rise in terrorist attacks since Putin placed his puppet Trump in at the head of our government and Trump is now seeking to cut funding for those fighting to prevent terrorism… just more proof for the impeachment of Putin’s disgusting treasonous puppet Trump.
May have, could have, maybe, you are so boring.
Oh my, pattie, you came out of the closet again. I just feel that some how you have been here all the time. I just don't know which name.
So far President Trump is the only President to keep Americans safe from ignorant Muslim Terrorists. They thrived under Bush, and Obama.
