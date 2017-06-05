There are on the WBT-AM Charlotte story from 6 hrs ago, titled Cities push back as Trump aims to cut anti-terrorism funding. In it, WBT-AM Charlotte reports that:

Cities are pushing back on the possibility of losing millions of dollars in U.S. anti-terrorism grants under President Donald Trump's spending plan - the third straight White House that has moved to cut the funding. The proposed budget would cut cash for the program from $605 million to nearly $449 million for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 and require cities such as New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas to pay 25 percent of the grants.

