California AG slams Trump, defenders ...

California AG slams Trump, defenders in Comey dealings

There are 4 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 13 hrs ago, titled California AG slams Trump, defenders in Comey dealings. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra blasted his former congressional colleague, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who suggested that President Donald Trump's lack of political experience helps explain his questionable interac... . California Attorney General Xavier Becerra blasted his former congressional colleague, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who suggested that President Donald Trump's lack of political experience explains his questionable interactions... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Cordwainer Trout

Hodgenville, KY

#1 12 hrs ago
If the California Attorney General had an inkling of honest character, he'd indict Governor Brown for treason. A Governor can not usurp the authority of making treaties with foreign powers. This violation by Brown is a perfect example of the treason and arrogance of Democrat leadership confused and confounded by their Communist indoctrination.

Judged:

6

6

6

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,484

Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
Cordwainer Trout wrote:
If the California Attorney General had an inkling of honest character, he'd indict Governor Brown for treason. A Governor can not usurp the authority of making treaties with foreign powers. This violation by Brown is a perfect example of the treason and arrogance of Democrat leadership confused and confounded by their Communist indoctrination.
They are all crazy on the left and their hero's are falling off their pedestals

. Shortly after calling into question President Trump's mental health on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe,' House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's own mental health came under scrutiny, as the 77-year-old California congresswoman referred to President Trump as "President Bush" and forgot what day of the week it is.

A reporter quickly helped her correct the gaffe, interjecting "Trump," but Pelosi appeared oblivious she slipped up.

An aide then emerged from the sidelines, passing Pelosi a note, notifying her she got the two presidents mixed up again.

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spud

Ephrata, PA

#3 5 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>

They are all crazy on the left and their hero's are falling off their pedestals

. Shortly after calling into question President Trump's mental health on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe,' House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's own mental health came under scrutiny, as the 77-year-old California congresswoman referred to President Trump as "President Bush" and forgot what day of the week it is.

A reporter quickly helped her correct the gaffe, interjecting "Trump," but Pelosi appeared oblivious she slipped up.

An aide then emerged from the sidelines, passing Pelosi a note, notifying her she got the two presidents mixed up again.
Pelosi, McCain, what's the difference? They're both brain dead, old fools who can't be trusted. They are the swamp. Viva Trump, Sessions and Bannon.

Judged:

4

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Truth

Indianapolis, IN

#4 5 hrs ago
spud wrote:
<quoted text>
Pelosi, McCain, what's the difference? They're both brain dead, old fools who can't be trusted. They are the swamp. Viva Trump, Sessions and Bannon.
I agree but Pelosi is the brain leader of the Left in the House so she wills a whole lot more power then McCain and the Liberals still elected that brain dead idiot and Minority Leader, That's the deference.

Judged:

5

5

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's poll numbers are in a very, very bad place 2 min Retribution 276
News 'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15) 3 min George Justapose 25,968
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 3 min Incognito4Ever 1,542,145
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 5 min Trump your President 36
News How Trump is highlighting divisions among South... 7 min Voltaire 10
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 7 min IND 272,419
News Trump still enjoys Republicans' support despite... 15 min Red Crosse 23
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 16 min Retribution 89
News Watergate pales next to Trump scandals, ex-US i... 3 hr Dee Dee Dee 181
News Comey says he was fired because of Russia inves... 10 hr Democrats FAIL 107
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,609 • Total comments across all topics: 281,655,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC