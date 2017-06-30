California AG slams Trump, defenders in Comey dealings
There are 4 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 13 hrs ago, titled California AG slams Trump, defenders in Comey dealings. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra blasted his former congressional colleague, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who suggested that President Donald Trump's lack of political experience helps explain his questionable interac... . California Attorney General Xavier Becerra blasted his former congressional colleague, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who suggested that President Donald Trump's lack of political experience explains his questionable interactions... .
Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
#1 12 hrs ago
If the California Attorney General had an inkling of honest character, he'd indict Governor Brown for treason. A Governor can not usurp the authority of making treaties with foreign powers. This violation by Brown is a perfect example of the treason and arrogance of Democrat leadership confused and confounded by their Communist indoctrination.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,484
Location hidden
#2 7 hrs ago
They are all crazy on the left and their hero's are falling off their pedestals
. Shortly after calling into question President Trump's mental health on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe,' House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's own mental health came under scrutiny, as the 77-year-old California congresswoman referred to President Trump as "President Bush" and forgot what day of the week it is.
A reporter quickly helped her correct the gaffe, interjecting "Trump," but Pelosi appeared oblivious she slipped up.
An aide then emerged from the sidelines, passing Pelosi a note, notifying her she got the two presidents mixed up again.
#3 5 hrs ago
Pelosi, McCain, what's the difference? They're both brain dead, old fools who can't be trusted. They are the swamp. Viva Trump, Sessions and Bannon.
#4 5 hrs ago
I agree but Pelosi is the brain leader of the Left in the House so she wills a whole lot more power then McCain and the Liberals still elected that brain dead idiot and Minority Leader, That's the deference.
