There are on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 13 hrs ago, titled California AG slams Trump, defenders in Comey dealings. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra blasted his former congressional colleague, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who suggested that President Donald Trump's lack of political experience helps explain his questionable interac... . California Attorney General Xavier Becerra blasted his former congressional colleague, House Speaker Paul Ryan, who suggested that President Donald Trump's lack of political experience explains his questionable interactions... .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.