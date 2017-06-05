Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contamination Read Story Associated Press
There are 1 comment on the WKYC-TV Cleveland story from 6 hrs ago, titled Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contamination Read Story Associated Press.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Kentucky-based food distributor has issued a recall on more than 22,000 pounds of ground beef and other beef products due to possible E. coli bacteria contamination. USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service says the Creation Gardens Inc. products subject to the recall were shipped to food service locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee.
#1 5 hrs ago
