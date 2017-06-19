Bar patrons keep drinking during armed robbery

Heartbreaking final photos of American student Otto Warmbier laughing and joking in North Korea before being jailed and 'brutalized' into fatal coma for 'stealing' propaganda poster Republican Karen Handel WINS Georgia special election: GOP candidate deals massive blow to Democrats by beating Jon Ossoff in most expensive House race ever Republicans WIN in South Carolina: GOP scores first victory on special election night as voters choose candidate who aligned with Trump to fill seat vacated by Mick Mulvaney Coroner grants request from Otto Warmbier's family NOT to perform autopsy on the student who died after being held captive in North Korea for 17 months Your health may be written in the stars: The month you were born affects which diseases you are likely to get 'If he has the guts to smoke marijuana in front of his daughter, what does he care about me?' Police interview transcripts ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.