There are 3 comments on the 680News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Back to Iowa, Trump faces some disgruntled independents. In it, 680News reports that:

Iowa independents who helped Donald Trump win the presidency see last year's tough-talking candidate as a thin-skinned chief executive and wish he'd show more grace. Unaffiliated voters make up the largest percentage of the electorate in the Midwest state that backed Trump in 2016, after lifting Democrat Barack Obama to the White House in party caucuses and two straight elections.

anonymous

New York, NY

#2 7 hrs ago
This isn't a negotiation, Nepotist Donald.

Joanna Backman

Saint Paul, MN

#3 2 hrs ago
This man is the biggest mistake to ever happen in this country. When will those of his devotees recognize the facts that he is neither concerned about the welfare of the American people nor interested in anything other than his own agendas? The best thing he can do for this country is to resign and let us all start working out ways back to a better day, before Donald Trump ever decided he needed to hold public office. Long live the Resistance.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,920

Location hidden
#4 10 min ago
Joanna Backman wrote:
This man is the biggest mistake to ever happen in this country. When will those of his devotees recognize the facts that he is neither concerned about the welfare of the American people nor interested in anything other than his own agendas? The best thing he can do for this country is to resign and let us all start working out ways back to a better day, before Donald Trump ever decided he needed to hold public office. Long live the Resistance.
Grow up snowflake. Georgia and a 5-0 record for Trump shows you cornballs are so stupid you keep shooting yourself in the foot, and republican congressmen.
Chicago, IL

