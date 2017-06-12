As wall looms, US moves to settle bor...

As wall looms, US moves to settle border fence land cases

There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 7 hrs ago, titled As wall looms, US moves to settle border fence land cases. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

Government lawyers are renewing efforts to settle about 90 cases against Texas landowners whose land was seized to build a fence along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border, in a move that one lawyer for landowners believes is a lead-up to a fight over a border wall proposed by President Donald Trump. A 16-page legal notice appeared last week in the Brownsville Herald, the newspaper serving Texas' southernmost border city, saying hundreds of landowners had several weeks left to contest how much the government should pay for their land.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 4 hrs ago
Money! Money! Money!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Special Counsel Investigates Trump, Son-in-Law 3 min 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 9
News DREAMers on edge over Trump on fifth anniversar... 3 min Retribution 14
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 4 min 07 Mustang 5,140
News Ted Nugent promises no more 'hateful rhetoric' ... 5 min 16 TEEN SHOTS chi... 25
News Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded... 6 min urnastybitch 728
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 12 min Crow 273,012
News A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o... 15 min Retribution 38
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 24 min JRB 1,545,247
News Trump may - terminate' Russia probe's Mueller s... 50 min Barry Soetoro 235
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 52 min Retired SOF 314
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr WelbyMD 241,407
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,605 • Total comments across all topics: 281,808,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC