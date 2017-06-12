As wall looms, US moves to settle border fence land cases
There are 1 comment on the Powhatan Today story from 7 hrs ago, titled As wall looms, US moves to settle border fence land cases. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
Government lawyers are renewing efforts to settle about 90 cases against Texas landowners whose land was seized to build a fence along parts of the U.S.-Mexico border, in a move that one lawyer for landowners believes is a lead-up to a fight over a border wall proposed by President Donald Trump. A 16-page legal notice appeared last week in the Brownsville Herald, the newspaper serving Texas' southernmost border city, saying hundreds of landowners had several weeks left to contest how much the government should pay for their land.
Read more at Powhatan Today.
#1 4 hrs ago
Money! Money! Money!
