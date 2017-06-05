APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa wait times
There are 2 comments on the Albany Times Union story from 9 hrs ago, titled APNewsBreak: Grassley says VA lied about Iowa wait times. In it, Albany Times Union reports that:
In this June 2, 2017, file photo, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa speaks at a town hall meeting in Greenfield, Iowa. Grassley is accusing the Department of Veterans Affairs of lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee about the length of time veterans wait for medical appointments at VA hospitals.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,343
Location hidden
|
#1 9 hrs ago
Fire the scum bag.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,323
The Left Coast
|
#2 1 hr ago
No way, the VA was Obama's top priority, for 2 terms, so he fixed it.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP at war with itself (Mar '16)
|2 min
|Tm Cln
|3,851
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Mike
|1,540,499
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|6 min
|Eagle 12
|6,424
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|Dr Guru
|241,265
|New Jersey set to vote to replace unpopular Chr...
|15 min
|Mike
|8
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|15 min
|UMAKEWORLDPEACEUI...
|3,761
|Clonazapam
|32 min
|Tyry09
|1
|Trump Paris decision
|1 hr
|Mothra
|377
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|American Lady
|271,869
|Kathy Griffin
|1 hr
|Chicagoan by Birth
|390
|
|It's time to bust the myth: Most Trump voters w...
|1 hr
|RustyS
|128
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC