Another US appeals court keeps US President Donald Trump's travel ban blocked
US President Donald Trump's revised travel ban was served another defeat as a second appeals court blocked his executive order. Another US appeals court upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban, dealing the administration another legal defeat as the Supreme Court considers a separate case on the issue.
#1 5 hrs ago
Time for a Supreme Court challenge. They'll likely bust your nads for good but you're not going anywhere else but to civil war. It's time to start taking the high ground in preparation. Don't take short cuts. Document the vigilantism and you won't have to win the trust of the people.
