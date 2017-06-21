There are on the KTMF story from 4 hrs ago, titled Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weathered many. In it, KTMF reports that:

Democratic Party divisions are on stark display after a disappointing special election loss in a hard-fought ... . Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff, left, concedes to Republican Karen Handel while joined by his fiancee Alisha Kramer at his election night party in Atlanta, Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KTMF.