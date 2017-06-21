Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weathered many
There are 3 comments on the KTMF story from 4 hrs ago, titled Another leadership test for Pelosi, who's weathered many. In it, KTMF reports that:
Democratic Party divisions are on stark display after a disappointing special election loss in a hard-fought ... . Democratic candidate for 6th congressional district Jon Ossoff, left, concedes to Republican Karen Handel while joined by his fiancee Alisha Kramer at his election night party in Atlanta, Tuesday, June 20, 2017.
“Watching The Children Rant”
#1 3 hrs ago
Pelosi is such a ditz right now. She has out lived her usefulness and has been used only for name recognition for the last four years.
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,771
#2 3 hrs ago
Demmies are "special" people.
The wheels of progress turn slowly for them... Unless of course there's a riot, um, I mean, "protest" going on.
http://www.politico.com/story/2017/06/21/nanc...
#3 3 hrs ago
Nancy is senile. She thinks George Bush is still President. She garbles her words. People are beginning to believe all Democrats are as mentally challenged as poor Nancy.
