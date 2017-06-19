Americans and guns: It's complicated

Americans and guns: It's complicated

There are 17 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 18 hrs ago, titled Americans and guns: It's complicated. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:

Now, a new study shows that the country's deep political divide is reflected in attitudes toward gun control. The Pew survey released Thursday found a sharp drop in overall support for gun control despite common ground on some key issues.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

30,077

Goodby Hillary

#1 18 hrs ago
Th gun issue is to important for emotional libs to be involved in......

Funny Thing

United States

#2 17 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
Th gun issue is to important for emotional libs to be involved in......
So folks shouldn't be emotionally upset when a Senator is gunned down?
BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,778

Lake Geneva, WI

#3 17 hrs ago
No, it's not.

Read the Second Amendment.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,778

Lake Geneva, WI

#4 17 hrs ago
Funny Thing wrote:
So folks shouldn't be emotionally upset when a Senator is gunned down?
Not any more than they should be if someone had driven a van into their crowd.
Funny Thing

United States

#5 17 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
Not any more than they should be if someone had driven a van into their crowd.
Which happens more often, mass shootings or crowds being mowed down by automobiles?

And who is behind the wheel or pulling the trigger more often, men or women?

When gene altering becomes a regular thing, I am going to guess that the Y chromosome will get a major makeover.
spocko

Oakland, CA

#6 16 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
No, it's not.

Read the Second Amendment.
I have, and doesn't say what you think it says. The amendment protects gun ownership for purposes of military duty and collective security. Unless, of course, you gave up your soul to the NRA

okimar

“Hello Trump”

Since: Jan 07

30,077

Goodby Hillary

#7 16 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
I have, and doesn't say what you think it says. The amendment protects gun ownership for purposes of military duty and collective security. Unless, of course, you gave up your soul to the NRA
Take your idiocy somewhere else. That libhole cannard has been debunked so many times it isn't worth the effort here.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#8 15 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
Spoken like a gun-loon

payme

Corinth, MS

#9 14 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
I have, and doesn't say what you think it says. The amendment protects gun ownership for purposes of military duty and collective security. Unless, of course, you gave up your soul to the NRA
SCOTUS says you are wrong.

United States v. Cruikshank
The Justices stated. The right to bear arms is not granted by the Constitution; neither is it in any manner dependent upon that instrument for its existence. The Second Amendment means no more than that it shall not be infringed by Congress, and has no other effect than to restrict the powers of the National Government.

The NRA is a collective of U.S. citizens who ban together to express their wishes on those they elect to represent them in government.
No different than MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).
Are you against citizens expressing their will to those they elect to represent them?

spocko

Oakland, CA

#11 13 hrs ago
payme wrote:
SCOTUS says you are wrong.

United States v. Cruikshank
The Justices stated. The right to bear arms is not granted by the Constitution; neither is it in any manner dependent upon that instrument for its existence. The Second Amendment means no more than that it shall not be infringed by Congress, and has no other effect than to restrict the powers of the National Government.

The NRA is a collective of U.S. citizens who ban together to express their wishes on those they elect to represent them in government.
No different than MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).
Are you against citizens expressing their will to those they elect to represent them?
The fact is, only 3 percent of colonial British subjects took up arms against the King during the revolutionary war. The rest remained loyal to the King. That kind of puts a damper on the myth of the armed public, does it not?

davy

Colby, KS

#12 11 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
The fact is, only 3 percent of colonial British subjects took up arms against the King during the revolutionary war. The rest remained loyal to the King. That kind of puts a damper on the myth of the armed public, does it not?
only needed 3% to take up arms against the brits,probably should have only used 1%,would have been a fair fight,snowflake

Retired SOF

“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”

Since: May 11

10,246

Location hidden
#13 10 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
The fact is, only 3 percent of colonial British subjects took up arms against the King during the revolutionary war. The rest remained loyal to the King. That kind of puts a damper on the myth of the armed public, does it not?
So who do we have to fear more, radicalized Islamic terrorist or Bernie supporters?

Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#14 10 hrs ago
An American has a Constitutional right to own guns. Just because Democrats have a problem with reading comprehension, doesn't mean the government can take guns possessed legally. We have a right to protect ourselves against an over zealous politician.
davy

Colby, KS

#15 9 hrs ago
Retired SOF wrote:
So who do we have to fear more, radicalized Islamic terrorist or Bernie supporters?
Both

payme

Corinth, MS

#16 3 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
The fact is, only 3 percent of colonial British subjects took up arms against the King during the revolutionary war. The rest remained loyal to the King. That kind of puts a damper on the myth of the armed public, does it not?
Kind of twisting facts aren't you?
Then why didn't those other 97% loyal to the king take up arms against the revolution?

"Taking up arms" is subjective. Once you eliminate women, children, elderly, infirm, you have reduced those able bodied to a much lower % than the population. Then you still didn't count those providing other support like lodging, food, and other supplies.
Even now with the U.S. having the most powerful military in the world, the actual number of fighting personnel is very low considering the population. That does not mean the rest of the population does not support the military.

Remember it takes many non fighting to provide support for each individual who actually fights.

Typical of you to try to pass an idiotic lie.
payme

Corinth, MS

#17 2 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
The fact is, only 3 percent of colonial British subjects took up arms against the King during the revolutionary war. The rest remained loyal to the King. That kind of puts a damper on the myth of the armed public, does it not?
You still dodged my question. Are you against citizens informing their elected representatives of their wishes?
im not a doctor

United States

#20 1 hr ago
spocko wrote:
"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

A militia is comprised of the people. If you notice the words that follow the second comma it clearly states that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

Why would the founders of a country feel the need to specify that our national military have the right to bear arms? Every country has a military and every military has arms or they wouldn't be considered a military so why would they even bother to include something thats a given for all countries? They didn't. The Bill of Rights is specific to the rights of citizens, not the rights of the government or military.

Only a fool would interpret those words the way you do. You need only look at the personal quotes attributed to those who wrote the Constitution to know where they stood on privately owned guns. Btw, we are the NRA.
