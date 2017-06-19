Americans and guns: It's complicated
There are 17 comments on the Powhatan Today story from 18 hrs ago, titled Americans and guns: It's complicated. In it, Powhatan Today reports that:
Now, a new study shows that the country's deep political divide is reflected in attitudes toward gun control. The Pew survey released Thursday found a sharp drop in overall support for gun control despite common ground on some key issues.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
30,077
Goodby Hillary
|
#1 18 hrs ago
Th gun issue is to important for emotional libs to be involved in......
|
United States
|
#2 17 hrs ago
So folks shouldn't be emotionally upset when a Senator is gunned down?
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,778
|
#3 17 hrs ago
No, it's not.
Read the Second Amendment.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,778
|
#4 17 hrs ago
Not any more than they should be if someone had driven a van into their crowd.
|
United States
|
#5 17 hrs ago
Which happens more often, mass shootings or crowds being mowed down by automobiles?
And who is behind the wheel or pulling the trigger more often, men or women?
When gene altering becomes a regular thing, I am going to guess that the Y chromosome will get a major makeover.
|
#6 16 hrs ago
I have, and doesn't say what you think it says. The amendment protects gun ownership for purposes of military duty and collective security. Unless, of course, you gave up your soul to the NRA
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
30,077
Goodby Hillary
|
#7 16 hrs ago
Take your idiocy somewhere else. That libhole cannard has been debunked so many times it isn't worth the effort here.
|
#8 15 hrs ago
Spoken like a gun-loon
|
#9 14 hrs ago
SCOTUS says you are wrong.
United States v. Cruikshank
The Justices stated. The right to bear arms is not granted by the Constitution; neither is it in any manner dependent upon that instrument for its existence. The Second Amendment means no more than that it shall not be infringed by Congress, and has no other effect than to restrict the powers of the National Government.
The NRA is a collective of U.S. citizens who ban together to express their wishes on those they elect to represent them in government.
No different than MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving).
Are you against citizens expressing their will to those they elect to represent them?
|
#11 13 hrs ago
The fact is, only 3 percent of colonial British subjects took up arms against the King during the revolutionary war. The rest remained loyal to the King. That kind of puts a damper on the myth of the armed public, does it not?
|
#12 11 hrs ago
only needed 3% to take up arms against the brits,probably should have only used 1%,would have been a fair fight,snowflake
|
“THE LEFT IS ATTEMPTING A COUP”
Since: May 11
10,246
Location hidden
|
#13 10 hrs ago
So who do we have to fear more, radicalized Islamic terrorist or Bernie supporters?
|
#14 10 hrs ago
An American has a Constitutional right to own guns. Just because Democrats have a problem with reading comprehension, doesn't mean the government can take guns possessed legally. We have a right to protect ourselves against an over zealous politician.
|
#15 9 hrs ago
Both
|
#16 3 hrs ago
Kind of twisting facts aren't you?
Then why didn't those other 97% loyal to the king take up arms against the revolution?
"Taking up arms" is subjective. Once you eliminate women, children, elderly, infirm, you have reduced those able bodied to a much lower % than the population. Then you still didn't count those providing other support like lodging, food, and other supplies.
Even now with the U.S. having the most powerful military in the world, the actual number of fighting personnel is very low considering the population. That does not mean the rest of the population does not support the military.
Remember it takes many non fighting to provide support for each individual who actually fights.
Typical of you to try to pass an idiotic lie.
|
#17 2 hrs ago
You still dodged my question. Are you against citizens informing their elected representatives of their wishes?
|
United States
|
#20 1 hr ago
"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
A militia is comprised of the people. If you notice the words that follow the second comma it clearly states that the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.
Why would the founders of a country feel the need to specify that our national military have the right to bear arms? Every country has a military and every military has arms or they wouldn't be considered a military so why would they even bother to include something thats a given for all countries? They didn't. The Bill of Rights is specific to the rights of citizens, not the rights of the government or military.
Only a fool would interpret those words the way you do. You need only look at the personal quotes attributed to those who wrote the Constitution to know where they stood on privately owned guns. Btw, we are the NRA.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|2 min
|Truth
|26,316
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Julia
|1,547,876
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|4 min
|American Independent
|6,689
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|JCPete
|274,256
|Border cops find migrants in 100-degree heat in...
|6 min
|Note
|9
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Chocolate Batman
|241,541
|Hillary just as unpopular as she was after elec...
|16 min
|American Independent
|7
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|1 hr
|American Independent
|484
|Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded...
|4 hr
|spud
|982
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|9 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|187
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC