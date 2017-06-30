Alabama to execute man for '94 killin...

Alabama to execute man for '94 killing of fast-food workers

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to stay the execution of an Alabama inmate after considering his claim that Alabama will use an unreliable drug at the start of the procedure. Robert Bryant Melson, 46, was scheduled to die at 6 p.m. CDT by lethal injection Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Get er done.

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

You want to know what's wrong with the system?

In the end, it will take 23 FRICKING YEARS to off this POS.

He was tried, convicted, and lost his appeals. He should have met his maker years ago.

WelbyMD

“Kenyan-born Obama=Antichrist”

Better late than never.
But

Beverly, MA

#4 4 hrs ago
Even if, is the death penalty a true deterrent?

Does it really cost less than life in prison?
USA Today

But wrote:
Even if, is the death penalty a true deterrent?

Does it really cost less than life in prison?
..........
Yes it's an effective deterrent. More effective than so-called Rehabilitation, which for the most part allows for repeater criminal activity.
thetazva

But wrote:
Even if, is the death penalty a true deterrent?

Does it really cost less than life in prison?
it would cost immensely less if they wouldn't take 23 years to put the convicted to death. There is no reason that the appeals should take anywhere near this amount of time.
