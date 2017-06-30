There are on the WBEN-AM Buffalo story from 15 hrs ago, titled Alabama to execute man for '94 killing of fast-food workers. In it, WBEN-AM Buffalo reports that:

The U.S. Supreme Court has decided not to stay the execution of an Alabama inmate after considering his claim that Alabama will use an unreliable drug at the start of the procedure. Robert Bryant Melson, 46, was scheduled to die at 6 p.m. CDT by lethal injection Thursday evening at a south Alabama prison.

