A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on Republicans
There are 16 comments on the WLEX-TV Lexington story from 18 hrs ago, titled A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault on Republicans. In it, WLEX-TV Lexington reports that:
This 1992 photo provided by the St. Clair County. Ill., Sheriff's Department shows James T. Hodgkinson.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
#1 15 hrs ago
Very dark. Why do you suppose people act out this way?
Since: Mar 09
11,339
The Left Coast
#2 14 hrs ago
Could be people like Ashley Judd and Kathy Griffin convince them they would be 'resistance' heroes.
#3 13 hrs ago
Could be the Democrats know they cannot win elections, and have decided to hire shooters.
#4 13 hrs ago
"The explosion of violence against conservatives across the country is being intentionally ginned up by Democrats, reporters, TV hosts, late-night comedians and celebrities, who compete with one another to come up with the most vile epithets for Trump and his supporters."
---Ann Coulter, 14 June 2017
#5 12 hrs ago
Yet another overweight white American male with a legally purchased firearm.
How can we stop them from getting into the country?
#6 12 hrs ago
Radical Democrats experienced success in their 2000 attacks on the election, the Constitution and Bush. Subsequently, they found increased acceptance of those narratives, various absurd allegations concerning 9/11 and their anti-military rhetoric. The long term efforts of extremist Muslim anti-Israel propaganda focused to various Leftist protests headed by various Leftist music and Hollywood elements had been feeding the easily manipulated psychologies of stagnant Leftist druggies for decades. Nonetheless, the real extreme Democrat Communist efforts became especially focused in their Bush and military bashing post 9/11. The Founding Fathers type focus of Trump and the vast majority of county populations across America threatens what the Democrats perceived as an eternally successful propaganda overthrow. Communists have always used violence and terror to achieve their aims. The recent attacks, riots and street thuggery we see developing is a predictable growth of the basically tyrannical mind of stagnant politic. It has become more extreme in rhetoric, insult and vile assaults because they saw success in fooling a lot of people a lot of the time in the last seventeen years.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,280
NYC
#7 4 hrs ago
Clearly, the NY Times and CNN are behind the incitement of fanatic liberals, communists and Jihadist terrorists to kill anyone who support President Trump and call for Jihadist Revolution in America leading to a civil war. Who cares about the liberal minded Australian Pitbull loser who seek sending ISIS terrorist disguised as poor refugees to America? Undoubtedly, the traitorous crooks Washington Post and NY Times anti-Semitic America and Israel liars are using the same old Zion Elder blood libels in their effort led by the ugly half minded criminal Hillary Clinton to push for bloodshed and anarchy in America based on the Iranian terrorist regime self-destruction agenda that Hillary was paid to enact in America. It is time to outlaw and close the doors of the New York Times and Washington Post who represent Deep State coup leading to death of millions of America in a violet coup that they incite on a daily basis using the James Comey deceitful leaks and the Obama’s planted Iranian agents in the US Intelligence that work for the Iranian regime. President Trump must fire the Deep State leader Mueller who became the tool of the NY times and the evil Democratic Party communists and Jihadists who aimed at killing GOP Congressmen on a baseball field. It is time for AG sessions to fire all traitorous FBI liberals and communists from the Obama era which acting as Iranian terrorist regime Trojan Horse
#8 4 hrs ago
The male species doesn't do well with disappointment.
Couple that with the right to any kind of weapon imaginable, and eventually a few will become monsters.
We have had many workplace shootings recently.
But this one is the only one where Ryan says "it is an attack on us all."
#9 4 hrs ago
Amen to that.
#10 3 hrs ago
What next, mouth foamer? You gonna call for shooting overweight White guys? And stop believing all that the treasonous garbage you read in the Washington Post and NY Times, Qdog. You loonies need to be put away.
#11 3 hrs ago
Or...in your case Fix news (unfair and unbalanced) or Breitbart Home of the twisted freaks.
#12 3 hrs ago
Send em to Wisconson.
#13 1 hr ago
So does that mean that Jeremy Joseph Christian was convinced by Trump that he should personally enforce the Muslim Ban?
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,732
Location hidden
#14 1 hr ago
I thought they went all or nothing with Obama and his communistic attempt to sink America, and follow up by running his third term Hillary to ensure the workers paradise would be born. I guess not. They sure have motivated their lunatics to a call to arms though.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,732
Location hidden
#15 1 hr ago
Grow up. You have no clue to what is fair and balanced. All you know is left and lunatic.
#16 49 min ago
The American voters are watching Democrats make fools of themselves.
There was no collusion with the Russians. There is no basis for a charge of Obstruction. The President is going about creating jobs, raising salaries, sending the Democrats gang, M13, back to Mexico. The voters would still vote for President Trump against any Democrat they sacrifice in 2020, so all is right with the world. They still don't get t.
