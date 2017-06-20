A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers head to Capitol
There are 3 comments on the Fox News story from 15 hrs ago, titled A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers head to Capitol. In it, Fox News reports that:
Already holding the title for longest state budget stalemate, Illinois is poised to enter a third year without a spending plan as the feud between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats controlling the Legislature drags on. Lawmakers blew past a budget deadline last month, triggering a requirement that any new budget vote be by three-fifths instead of a majority.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fox News.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,889
Location hidden
|
#1 14 hrs ago
Awe did the liberals not want to take responsible action? Typical. They must have ran out of other peoples money.
|
“Hello Trump”
Since: Jan 07
29,988
Goodby Hillary
|
#2 12 hrs ago
I'm curious as to which State files bankruptcy first... Illinois or California.
|
#4 2 hrs ago
Let Illinois become part of Puerto Rico. Done!
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican convicted of assaulting reporter to ...
|1 min
|CodeTalker
|1
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Aquarius-WY
|1,546,685
|The Latest: Republican wins House seat vacated ...
|3 min
|CodeTalker
|9
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 min
|Tm Cln
|264
|GE workers in Erie more productive, not less, u... (Jun '13)
|7 min
|fedup
|55
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|14 min
|Julia
|273,540
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|14 min
|swampmudd
|6,030
|Dems say they'll slow Senate work over secretiv...
|15 min
|spud
|101
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|18 min
|crybabies r losers
|397
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC