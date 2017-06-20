A look at Illinois' budget mess as la...

A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers head to Capitol

There are 3 comments on the Fox News story from 15 hrs ago, titled A look at Illinois' budget mess as lawmakers head to Capitol. In it, Fox News reports that:

Already holding the title for longest state budget stalemate, Illinois is poised to enter a third year without a spending plan as the feud between Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats controlling the Legislature drags on. Lawmakers blew past a budget deadline last month, triggering a requirement that any new budget vote be by three-fifths instead of a majority.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

#1
Awe did the liberals not want to take responsible action? Typical. They must have ran out of other peoples money.

okimar

“Hello Trump”

#2
CodeTalker wrote:
Awe did the liberals not want to take responsible action? Typical. They must have ran out of other peoples money.
I'm curious as to which State files bankruptcy first... Illinois or California.

anonymous

#4
Let Illinois become part of Puerto Rico. Done!
