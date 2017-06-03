75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honoured in NY hometown
C. Wade McClusky Jr. faced a tough decision on June 4, 1942: turn his low-on-fuel U.S. Navy air squadron around or keep searching for the Japanese fleet headed for Midway. He decided to go on and wound up changing history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Paris decision
|2 min
|Mothra
|141
|Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey test...
|2 min
|Retribution
|8
|Clinton: Trump unleashed 'dangerous' level of h...
|2 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|42
|Why don't Christian conservatives worry about c...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|20
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|2 min
|cpeter1313
|6,371
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Realtime
|1,538,780
|Attention, you Liberal clod-hoppers, we want to...
|6 min
|The Carburetor
|5
|Kathy Griffin
|9 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|220
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|19 min
|Aquarius-WY
|3,420
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|44 min
|bad bob
|271,398
|
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|46 min
|Memory cancer
|241,127
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC