75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in NY hometown
There are 1 comment on the WBOC-TV Salisbury story from 3 hrs ago, titled 75 years after Midway, US Navy hero honored in NY hometown. In it, WBOC-TV Salisbury reports that:
The clay model will form the basis for a bronze monument planned for th... . In this circa 1943 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, C. Wade McClusky Jr. poses for an official portrait.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.
|
#1 19 min ago
You're just trying to push some comment treads off the main page, aren't you?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Paris decision
|2 min
|Mothra
|141
|Q&A: Could executive privilege block Comey test...
|2 min
|Retribution
|8
|Clinton: Trump unleashed 'dangerous' level of h...
|2 min
|16 TEEN SHOTS chi...
|42
|Why don't Christian conservatives worry about c...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|20
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|3 min
|cpeter1313
|6,371
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Realtime
|1,538,780
|Attention, you Liberal clod-hoppers, we want to...
|7 min
|The Carburetor
|5
|Kathy Griffin
|9 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|220
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|19 min
|Aquarius-WY
|3,420
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|45 min
|bad bob
|271,398
|
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|47 min
|Memory cancer
|241,127
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC