There are on the Yuma Sun story from 13 hrs ago, titled 50 years after Loving: Interracial couples still face strife. In it, Yuma Sun reports that:

This Jan. 26, 1965 file photo shows Mildred Loving and her husband Richard P Loving. Fifty years after Mildred and Richard Loving's landmark legal challenge shattered the laws against interracial marriage in the U.S., some couples of different races still talk of facing discrimination, disapproval and sometimes outright hostility from their fellow Americans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Yuma Sun.