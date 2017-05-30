36 die from smoke in Philippine casin...

36 die from smoke in Philippine casino after gunman set fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTVN Reno

Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital. Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila's international airport in the Philippine capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 8 min Just call me Abe 3 271,224
News James Comey fired as FBI director 1 hr Gotti 3,315
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 1 hr Alt Right Lies 3,206
News Clinton: Trump unleashed 'dangerous' level of h... 1 hr Geezer 4
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 1 hr Quirky 214
News Trump Paris decision 2 hr Truth 33
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 hr Susanm 1,537,998
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 hr Dr Guru 241,045
News Kathy Griffin 3 hr Cordwainer Trout 96
News Our President, the Little Big Man 6 hr Bill Dunning 42
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,212 • Total comments across all topics: 281,453,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC