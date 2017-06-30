30-day deportation reprieve for Hawaii coffee farmer
A Hawaii coffee farmer who entered the United States illegally from Mexico nearly three decades ago has been granted a 30-day reprieve on a deportation order. Andres Magana Ortiz, 43, must return to the country he left at 15 if efforts to halt his deportation aren't successful, said his lawyer, James Stanton.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Breaking the law has consequences.
Since: Mar 09
11,331
The Left Coast
#3 2 hrs ago
Unless you are a liberal and break the law for a 'good cause'.
