There are on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 14 hrs ago, titled 30-day deportation reprieve for Hawaii coffee farmer. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

A Hawaii coffee farmer who entered the United States illegally from Mexico nearly three decades ago has been granted a 30-day reprieve on a deportation order. Andres Magana Ortiz, 43, must return to the country he left at 15 if efforts to halt his deportation aren't successful, said his lawyer, James Stanton.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.