There are 4 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 5 hrs ago, titled 2 Virginia Democrats vying to be face of Trump resistance. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:

Two Virginia Democrats vying to be the face of the resistance to President Donald Trump are squaring off Tuesday in a gubernatorial primary that's come down to a choice between heads and hearts. Former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello, who served from 2008 to 2010, is running as a liberal crusader supported by Sen. Bernie Sanders, promising to stand up to both Trump and the entrenched business interests that dominate state politics.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

#1 4 hrs ago
Yawn, more willing to become obstructionist.
Retribution

Bladensburg, MD

#2 4 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
Yawn, more willing to become obstructionist.
Baloney, Democrats don't set the schedule for the Senate

Republicans aren't disciplined enough to govern which is defined clearly by their fumbling and bundled attempts at legislating.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

#3 2 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
Baloney, Democrats don't set the schedule for the Senate

Republicans aren't disciplined enough to govern which is defined clearly by their fumbling and bundled attempts at legislating.
The set the obstruction pookie. Chucky sees to that.

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#4 27 min ago
"Perriello has apologized for an anti-abortion amendment he voted for in Congress, and has distanced himself from his past praise of the National Rifle Association."

LOL, liberal crusader indeed..........
