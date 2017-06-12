2 Virginia Democrats vying to be face of Trump resistance
There are 4 comments on the KATC-TV Lafayette story from 5 hrs ago, titled 2 Virginia Democrats vying to be face of Trump resistance. In it, KATC-TV Lafayette reports that:
Two Virginia Democrats vying to be the face of the resistance to President Donald Trump are squaring off Tuesday in a gubernatorial primary that's come down to a choice between heads and hearts. Former U.S. Rep. Tom Perriello, who served from 2008 to 2010, is running as a liberal crusader supported by Sen. Bernie Sanders, promising to stand up to both Trump and the entrenched business interests that dominate state politics.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,625
Location hidden
|
#1 4 hrs ago
Yawn, more willing to become obstructionist.
|
#2 4 hrs ago
Baloney, Democrats don't set the schedule for the Senate
Republicans aren't disciplined enough to govern which is defined clearly by their fumbling and bundled attempts at legislating.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,625
Location hidden
|
#3 2 hrs ago
The set the obstruction pookie. Chucky sees to that.
|
#4 27 min ago
"Perriello has apologized for an anti-abortion amendment he voted for in Congress, and has distanced himself from his past praise of the National Rifle Association."
LOL, liberal crusader indeed..........
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angle: Reid helped child molesters get Viagra (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Cruella de Vil
|161
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Justice Dale
|272,685
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|3 min
|Aquarius-WY
|4,483
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|4 min
|Cheech the Conser...
|241,349
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|No Surprize
|1,543,417
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|5 min
|palestinian american
|115
|Trump still enjoys Republicans' support despite...
|6 min
|Aquarius-WY
|247
|Republicans urge Trump on tapes; Sessions to te...
|1 hr
|CodeTalker
|63
|POLL: Americans Trust James Comey Over Trump
|2 hr
|Oh Snap
|89
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC