You cannot fight a war against terror
There are 10 comments on the Daily Kos story from 13 hrs ago, titled You cannot fight a war against terror. In it, Daily Kos reports that:
MSNBC executives plan to cancel Lawrence O'Donnell highly-rated prime time television show "The Last Word" after his contract... What happened in Manchester, England, last Monday is inconceivable and horrific. It's impossible to imagine what it would be like to send your child to a concert and have some madman blow himself up, killing innocent children for no reason.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Kos.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Daily Kos publishes nonsense like this because they are completely immersed in denying their own promotion and support of the deviancy expressed at the Manchester "concert", committed to spreading their sick and depraved contortions of Western liberalism onto innocent young women... forming their mentalities to be future urns of Leftist men's excretions. These sickos encourage our young women to act out the gay depravities, then act amazed at extremists reacting with the same degree of disregard for life. They embrace terror and have ever since their Bolshevik cousins used it to gain power. They will continue to validate terror, because they live in terror... killing more innocents than these Manchester nutballs ever thought of killing. The downward spiral of depravity and abandonment of previous Western morality will continue. Daily Kos and the sickos putting on concerts promoting the LGBT lifestyles of degeneration have brought this on Britain and the world. Not until they repent and show true respect for human life will there be any chance of reduced extremism from others disgusted by the disrespect they show for women and their progeny.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,288
The Left Coast
|
#2 12 hrs ago
If you ask PMSNBC, they are the one, the true media voice of the world.
|
#3 12 hrs ago
Sure you can, it is like playing whack a mole.
|
Since: Jan 14
138
Location hidden
|
#4 5 hrs ago
You cannot fight a war against terror when so many of those in Gov't are bought and paid by those your at war with.
You know.....Those Political Leaders who are beholden to the super pac's and lobbyists,,,the Establishment.
Seems what we need is someone who isn't controlled or influenced by the 20 richest people in the world, because we know none of us, at least here, on topic are any use whatsoever to them.
Yeah:::::: somebody who is actually looking out for the peoples interest, my interest, Give me more of a chance at success.....
OH WAIT....
We Did!!! Donald Trump wants to improve my chances in life. Already there are better jobs available to me. And major slashes in Federal Depts, The less money the Gov't pay's itself , the more money is available for Americans. After all do we really need 50 bureaucrats to oversee 1 worker's job.
Democrats are the party of the mindless who know nothing more than holding their hand out.
No pride, no honor no character.
Not to mention stupid. the liberal that has convinced him/herself as having the personality of a hippie, as they protest loot and burn.. Everybody knows the hippies protested against the establishment and the hand of the man...Now they attack the one who is more anti-establishment than the rest.. WTF left liberals are against the very essence of what a left liberal Really is. Go figure.
|
#5 4 hrs ago
The reality is very true. We spent the last sixty years or so trying to keep world peace while the rest of the world was trying to game the system. Granted, our own corporations were also gaming the system but there we are. The reality is now about who will rise above like King Kong to force the other monkeys to shut their pieholes and obey. Have at it.
|
#6 1 hr ago
I think the "root" cause of all terrorism intolerant ideology. The idea that "what I believe is correct and what you believe is wrong, so you are of the devil and it's OK for me to kill you". The more we demonize each other the more terrorism we will see.
|
#7 55 min ago
You can not discriminate against us. We have the same rights as you have. And we have the right to practice islam.
Islam is not going anywhere. So you better get used to it
|
#8 39 min ago
So long as the Industrial War Complex can profit from the militarized resistance to radical ideologies ground wars will at extraordinary cost will persist
|
#9 10 min ago
Shucks, if you bring them into our nation, distribute them, allow them to cause problems, think of the potential profits!
|
#10 8 min ago
England is now a major exporter of terrorism.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,536,465
|New 'Blue Lives Matter' laws raise concerns amo...
|3 min
|Retribution
|50
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|3 min
|bad bob
|2,829
|'Free Kim Davis': This is just what gay rights ... (Sep '15)
|4 min
|Chad
|25,681
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|Barry Soetoro
|270,698
|These 8th graders from New Jersey refused to be...
|6 min
|Trump your President
|28
|Chicago's population decline continues for the ...
|7 min
|Retribution
|7
|Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College gr...
|51 min
|State Pen University
|63
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|7 hr
|Churchlady
|240,955
|President of NYC Young Democrats Arrested on Ch...
|8 hr
|UMoronRACEUMAKEWO...
|32
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC