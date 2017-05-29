Witnesses Says US Military Killed Fleeing Yemeni Child in Latest Botched Raid
There are 4 comments on the Common Dreams story from 13 hrs ago, titled Witnesses Says US Military Killed Fleeing Yemeni Child in Latest Botched Raid. In it, Common Dreams reports that:
A nurse attends to a boy infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Yemen May 14, 2017. The Pentagon said last week that there were "no credible indications of civilian casualties" from the latest U.S. Navy SEALs raid on a village in Yemen.
Read more at Common Dreams.
#1 5 hrs ago
The unwillingness of Topix administrators to control this rash outbreak of unAmerican libel and drivel targeting our fallen men and women shows a growing treason in America.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,111
Location hidden
#2 1 hr ago
It is no different than what the did to the front pages of their liberal bias papers on Bush giving daily death counts that stopped the day Obama was elected. Liberals can not win on the battlefield of ideas and facts. They must distort the truth of their message to even fool the snowflakes.
#3 1 hr ago
It's not treason. It's propaganda, but it is no more or less relevant than the MyLai massacre.
The U.S. is sick on many levels. The military/Industrial complex is out of control, much as it was during the Vietnam era. The simple truth goes back further. We're still living in the fossil fuel driven world where industrialists and scientists are never treated as perpetrators of war crimes.
In essence, all of this posturing is compost. History still will be written by the winners.
#4 53 min ago
The extreme articles are designed to trash our military on the observance of Memorial Day are outrageous on many levels. Military actions hunting down the most vicious, lying, barbarian actors of terrorism are confronted with many irregularities, including the perfidy of locals and "children" the enemy actually straps with bombs to attack our troops. The terrorist Communists in Vietnam did some of the same. Shooting potential terrorist bombers is much less deadly, than napalming the whole town. ISIS enclaves live under fear, cruel tortures and death already imposed by those actors. Those are the bad actors. Elements in the U.S. trying to make our troops the bad actors are subversive and unbalanced, especially with such limited information and questionable accusation. That includes your attempt to take part in the "propaganda", which some might call treason.
