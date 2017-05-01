With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman
There are 33 comments on the Post Register story from 13 hrs ago, titled With Obama gone, GOP revives Pelosi as boogeyman. In it, Post Register reports that:
It's more of an encore for Nancy Pelosi, the 77-year-old House Democratic leader who spent four years as the nation's first female speaker, lost her majority in 2010 and now wants the gavel again. In that quest, the California lawmaker and fundraiser extraordinaire finds herself as the GOP's preferred face of a Democratic Party trying to upend Republicans' monopoly control in Washington.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,210
The Left Coast
|
#1 13 hrs ago
It's sad to watch Nancy embarrass herself and the democrats, she needs to retire.
|
Since: May 08
26,261
Deltona Fla
|
#2 12 hrs ago
Bite my butt moron. Republicans run against fictional boogymen, not on issues. The only thing they have shown themselves capable of is demonizing their opponents with lies and spin. When it comes to passing legislation they have proven they have nothing to offer. You seem to be getting your slanderous lies from Putin and his propaganda news Sputnik via Breitbart.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#3 12 hrs ago
It's sad watching her speak, she has serious issues, she still thinks Putin is invading North Korea.
|
United States
|
#4 12 hrs ago
Nancy Pelosi served up enough Satan sandwiches to choke a boogyman.
You will know what is in it after it passes.
|
#5 12 hrs ago
One of these days, those giant swinging hands of hers are going to hit someone and knock them for a loop.
Maybe that's what happened to Harry Reid, he got in the path of her hands. It was easier for him to say his exercise machine gave him a black eye...
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,343
Location hidden
|
#6 11 hrs ago
She at least gets free Depends with her Golden Health Plan.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,343
Location hidden
|
#7 11 hrs ago
I think she has the same as Hillary, a nervous disorder that is increasing in observation and decreasing performance, but hey, liberal rolled KKK Byrd in and out for two years to vote the racist interest of the left.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,190
NYC
|
#8 11 hrs ago
Pelosi is a treasure for the GOP. The Libel laws will protect President Trump from the libels by the media of which most relates to illegal invaders, ISIS terrorists, black lives mater cop killers and besmirching our police officers with no proof. In addition, libel laws will fight the liberal Democratic Party anti-Semitism especially in Universities and in campuses where libels against Israel by Jihadist Mozlem Brother terrorists of Hamas and ISIS and their supporters are baseless lies against the Jewish people and their right to live in their biblical capital city Jerusalem, and in cities in Judea and Samara. and Imagine 25% of the unlawful liberal democrat votes remaining on the Mexican side of the wall and cannot vote for the Democratic party as they used to do so easily time and again! The wall will destroy the liberal Democratic Party that exists mainly for the illegal invaders, ISIS terrorists, MS-13 gangsters and drug dealers which are the best voters of the liberal Democratic party of losers. Clearly, President Trump does not need one cent from the American people to build the wall because the illegal immigrant that send 58 billion dollars to Mexico from America annually through Western Union will pay fees that will pay for the wall. Even 10% tax on 58 billion dollars will be more than enough to build a beautiful wall that will keep ISIS terrorists, MS 13 gangsters and drug dealer on the other side of the wall or hanging on the wall that they try to climb. Paul Ryan, there is no reason to include the nickel ad dimes for the wall building in the budget!
|
Since: May 08
26,261
Deltona Fla
|
#9 11 hrs ago
Hay stupid. Nobody know what will be in the finished bill until the negations are over and it ready for a final vote. You post is a great example of how Republicans would rather demonize people than discuss issues.
|
Since: May 08
26,261
Deltona Fla
|
#10 11 hrs ago
Sounds like you think we support Israel because you believe that will trigger Armageddon.
|
#11 11 hrs ago
Your post is hilarious and here's why...You call a poster stupid when you have misspelled word after misspelled word, etc.
You can't make this stuff up...LOL
|
#12 11 hrs ago
She also thinks Bush is still the president.
|
#13 10 hrs ago
As long as Pelosi believes Putin invaded N. Korea, and Bush is still President no one will take her seriously. She has been in D C since she interned under President Johnson .
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,603
|
#14 10 hrs ago
Coming from the side that uses the "god & guns" crowd as a rallying point.....
Not to mention:
Evil corporations
The rich
The Koch Brothers
The Tea Party
Etc.
Don't act like the left doesn't do it's share of demonizing their opponents with lies and spin.
|
#15 10 hrs ago
The joy in "watching" Pelosi speak is to listen to her, not just to mock her as if to do so would defeat her. To post nothing but blatantly hostile comments about politicians, as well as other Topix posters, with whose principles you disagree in an effort to belittle them is an embarrassment -- as is fabricating churlish fiction about them.
The problem is not that you're angry, "joe," but it would behoove you to specify your own position on issues -- if for no other reason, just to demonstrate that you do have some, as opposed to being just an unprincipled, overflowing reservoir of pent up hostility.
Try to imagine yourself participating in meaningful discussions on Topix, agreeing and/or disagreeing substantively with equal fervor.
This is not an attack on you, but an invitation to join in meaningful discussion. I hope you'll respectfully accept.
|
#16 10 hrs ago
I thought she got her start with Hammer films.
She looks like an extra from a vampire movie.
|
#17 10 hrs ago
Are you the one who used to post an "SOL List" of people you were going to ignore?
|
#18 10 hrs ago
Yes, I am. And I still do, but I much prefer to invite people to join in discussion that's relevant and respectful than add them to my ignore list -- Club SOL -- for being obnoxiously irrelevant and rude.
|
Saint Paul, MN
|
#19 10 hrs ago
Yes, I forgot about that, it's almost painful watching that unhinged wing nut speak, she is clueless.
|
#20 10 hrs ago
The GOP isn't going to do nuffin. They are going to sit submissive while the gay-gay-gay rubs their privates on the GOP's face. You're masters, the stockholders, have told you to heal and as good family men begging for a treat, you WILL comply.
|
|
