White House says leaks "close to treason" while Trump says they are just fake news
There are 5 comments on the ThinkProgress story from 13 hrs ago, titled White House says leaks "close to treason" while Trump says they are just fake news. In it, ThinkProgress reports that:
The Trump administration has been dogged by leaks for months, but the president on Sunday morning tweeted that unnamed sources were just "#FakeNews." President Donald Trump's tweets came at nearly the same moment that his Homeland Security Secretary, General John Kelly, was telling NBC's Meet The Press that leaks about the deadly bombing at a Manchester concert last week were "close to treason.'
Read more at ThinkProgress.
#1 8 hrs ago
Forget it. The terrorists won. You're fighting a civil war. You are.
#2 7 hrs ago
The leaks about the Manchester bombing were no worse than the leaks during the Obama administration designed to inform terrorists of Israeli airbase locations and were likely done by the same activated Democrat sleepers, that Obama bragged about in his first speech after the election. Nonetheless, the fact remains, that if Ariana had not put on these shows pointedly acting out sexually to young adolescents and promoting sexual deviancy, the bombings probably wouldn't have happened. The impact of queer, sexually confused, degenerate behaviors on stage by American so-called "artists" is inflammatory and exposes a severe weakness and abandonment of morality in the United States. The likes of Ariana are not good counsels to young women. The likes of Ariana are not good representations of anything good about America. The extremism of Ariana invites the extremism of others. Only moderation, self-respect and a good self-image will improve the world's opinion of American culture and people. The thinly veiled confusion and promoted depravity of Ariana does nothing of the sort. Americans misled by two generations of Democrat and Hollywood perverts and the sexually maladjusted must repent to keep such terrorist actions from continuing and getting worse.
#3 18 min ago
hello Robotopix ;) this is how U editing@ Sunday morning tweeted that unnamed sources were just "#FakeNews." ! ;-00h, www.newseum.org
#4 17 min ago
Read more at ThinkProgress.! ;-00
#5 13 min ago
Only if Kelly meant the stuff that is being leaked, is he correct. Reporting criminals is as patriotic as one can be.
