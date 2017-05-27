White House relents in fight with ethics office over waiver disclosure

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote in a letter Friday that he was not seeking to impede the ethics office. The White House plans to comply with a request from the government's chief ethics officer to share information about ethics waivers granted to former lobbyists and other appointees, backing down from a heated showdown that threatened to undercut President Trump's "drain the swamp" pledge.

