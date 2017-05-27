White House relents in fight with eth...

White House relents in fight with ethics office over waiver disclosure

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Washington Post

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote in a letter Friday that he was not seeking to impede the ethics office. The White House plans to comply with a request from the government's chief ethics officer to share information about ethics waivers granted to former lobbyists and other appointees, backing down from a heated showdown that threatened to undercut President Trump's "drain the swamp" pledge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 2 min UMORONRACEUMAKEWO... 270,567
News James Comey fired as FBI director 3 min FormerParatrooper 2,854
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min Avant Garde 241,014
News Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing 9 min The Colonel 2,720
News The Latest: Democrats launch ads on Montana bod... 10 min Ms Sassy 92
News Hillary Clinton can't stop talking about Donald... 13 min Ronald 2
News Terri Schiavo's Painful Deprivation of Food and... (Mar '09) 15 min The Marquis de Sade 1,222
News Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College gr... 23 min Ronald 40
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 52 min Henry 1,536,116
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,851 • Total comments across all topics: 281,330,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC