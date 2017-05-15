White House rebuts Washington Post report of Trump sharing info with Russians
There are 42 comments on the NOLA.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled White House rebuts Washington Post report of Trump sharing info with Russians. In it, NOLA.com reports that:
This handout photo released by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shows President Donald Trump meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. The Washington Post is reporting that Trump revealed highly classified information about Islamic State militants to Russian officials during a meeting at the White House last week.
Join the discussion below
#1 10 hrs ago
These continued fake, manipulated news attempts by Pravda on the Potomac (WaPo) to undermine and control the powerful Executive authority should be prosecuted for the non-governmental sedition and treason they are. They have violated any and all concepts of freedom of the press. They are operative saboteurs and fifth columnists.
#2 9 hrs ago
The media are the propaganda organ of the violent Democrat party. They publish fake news in order to create confusion and disorder. They would rather the nation fail than the president succeed. Daily doses of fake news is making it impossible for the Government to function.
Ronald
#3 9 hrs ago
What if Obama did this?
#4 9 hrs ago
Fake birther news?
#5 9 hrs ago
Obama did exactly what is now falsely accused toward Trump. This is the typical projected accusations common the Democrat Party operatives. For example, Obama specifically gave top level information to the enemies of Israel about the exact locations of some of their foreign air bases. Previously, the Clintons gave top level U.S. missile technology to North Korea, claimed as an attempt to get them to agree to nuclear non-proliferation. None of the Communist Democrat policies ever work, because they are not intended to work. They benefit the international criminal elements, Communist elements and enemy to the U.S. elements they are designed to benefit.
#6 5 hrs ago
Reality check. Trump is authorized to share intel with whatever country he thinks will help us in our goals. If he feels it's worth the gamble, he can share it regardless of NSA's anal-retentive measures to hoard secrets.
On the flip side, how is it that the media is being informed of the tactical advantages leaked to Russia and why are they broadcasting them to all of creation?
Civil war has already begun. They're just negotiating for state allies at this point.
#7 4 hrs ago
Remember Seth Rich? He was the democrat staffer that was mysteriously murdered last summer?
Turns out there are connections with him and Wikileaks. His parents are now speaking out. I think this fake Washington Post story is a diversion to try and put the Wikileaks connection and Seth's murder on the back page.
#8 4 hrs ago
drudgereport.com
#9 4 hrs ago
ROTFLMMFAO!!!
You're actually giving tRump credit for being totally inept?
Consider the following five things tRump has done since coming into office:
1) Twice failed to enact a travel ban
2) Engaged in an extended argument over crowd size at his inauguration
3) Falsely accused then-President Barack Obama of wire-tapping tRump Tower during the election
4) Took 18 days to get rid of national security adviser MIchael Flynn after being informed Flynn was compromised by the Russians
5) Fired FBI Director James Comey, even as he was overseeing the Russia investigation.
Any ONE of those are the sort of thing that would be a major slip-up in any other administration and might lead to defections from within the president's own party.
All five of them, plus the new revelations regarding classified information being shared with two top Russian officials, is something close to an avalanche of political malpractice.
How much more can, or will, congressional Republicans take?
Since: Mar 09
11,254
The Left Coast
#10 4 hrs ago
The part I'm unsure about is if Trump sold the Russians information, why did the Russians pay Bill and Clinton 'Family' Foundation.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,678
Location hidden
#11 4 hrs ago
No, he enacted it moron, but you liberals went judge shopping till you found one that would send it to the 9th Appellate court which has the highest number of overturns by the Supreme Court. Keep lying moron, it shows just how stupid you in breads are.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,678
Location hidden
#12 4 hrs ago
Did Hillary add another notch to her gun?
#13 3 hrs ago
The ventriloquist dummy Democrat MSM crap machine has been loosing a new crazy boojum every week for months.
Nobody believes their nonsense anymore.
#14 3 hrs ago
Interesting how so many people that cross the path of the Clintons end up dead....
Coincidence?
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,678
Location hidden
#15 3 hrs ago
I guess CNN is now the make it up as you go along network.
#16 3 hrs ago
All I can say is what did fox spin when Obama was in office. Was it fake? How concerned were you about hillarys mishandling of classified intel vs how it's handled now. All I see are a bunch of hypocrites on both sides really, just going with the news that you believe.
Fox is definitely spinned and biased, good luck getting the truth there. CNN is more biased but they don't really know the truth or enough of what the stories are about that they talk about.
Everyone needs to just report the news and leave their opinions in the dressing room.
#17 3 hrs ago
All the fun people who stay up all night need something to watch.
#20 3 hrs ago
The left would decry it as nothing more than a "fake phony scandal" and immediately go back to talking about what a cool cat that Obama is........
#21 3 hrs ago
She uses a shillelagh, keeps it in her purse next to the hot sauce.
She's rabidly anti-gun remember?
Saint Paul, MN
#22 2 hrs ago
Yup, the FBI examined his computer after his death and confirmed he had the information that Wikileaks later released, so now that we know there was no Russian hacking maybe we can stop wasting money on that and find out who killed him, and who gave the order.
My guess is that Hillary had him killed, people that try to cross the Clinton's usually end up dead.
