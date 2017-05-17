Was Ernest Chausson's Death iin 1899 an Accident or a Suicide? Let...
"There are moments when I feel myself driven by a kind of feverish instinct, as if I had the presentiment of being unable to attain my goal, or of attaining it too late." --- The histories of both Art and Music are filled with many sad events, but perhaps the worst tragedy of all is when the life of someone is cut short by their premature death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OpEdNews.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These 8th graders from New Jersey refused to be...
|1 min
|okimar
|92
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|4 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|16
|Cop Who Fatally Shot Tamir Rice Fired For Lying...
|4 min
|anonymous
|1
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 min
|Gotti
|3,128
|What would Jesus say about same-sex marriage? (Jul '15)
|5 min
|Paul
|6,242
|1 The Latest: Some of Trump's GOP allies slam b...
|5 min
|huntcoyotes
|21
|Chaos at Texas State House! Democrat Threatens ...
|6 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|21
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|8 min
|Barry Soetoro
|270,858
|Hillary Clinton to address Wellesley College gr...
|1 hr
|just wondering
|93
|Every GI Who Invaded Vietnam, Iraq, etc. Was a ...
|1 hr
|WelbyMD
|44
|
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC