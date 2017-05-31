There are on the USA Today story from 13 hrs ago, titled VA Secretary David Shulkin takes the hot seat in rare White House briefing. In it, USA Today reports that:

Shulkin's rare briefing appears to be a step toward greater transparency at the agency charged with providing health care to nearly 9 million of the nation's veterans. VA Secretary David Shulkin takes the hot seat in rare White House briefing Shulkin's rare briefing appears to be a step toward greater transparency at the agency charged with providing health care to nearly 9 million of the nation's veterans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.