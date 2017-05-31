VA Secretary David Shulkin takes the ...

VA Secretary David Shulkin takes the hot seat in rare White House briefing

There are 2 comments on the USA Today story from 13 hrs ago, titled VA Secretary David Shulkin takes the hot seat in rare White House briefing. In it, USA Today reports that:

Shulkin's rare briefing appears to be a step toward greater transparency at the agency charged with providing health care to nearly 9 million of the nation's veterans. VA Secretary David Shulkin takes the hot seat in rare White House briefing Shulkin's rare briefing appears to be a step toward greater transparency at the agency charged with providing health care to nearly 9 million of the nation's veterans.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
anonymous

New York, NY

#1 4 hrs ago
It's not going to happen.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,209

Location hidden
#2 1 hr ago
Until they just give the Veterans entry into real hospitals their care will never improve, especially ran by a bureaucrat.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

US News Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,537,931
Election 'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10) 3 min CodeTalker 271,126
News Russian millionaire's retail chain says gays no... 3 min Logic Analysis 32
News Do voter ID laws help or hurt voter turnout? 4 min WelbyMD 8
News Hillary Clinton: Confederate Flag 'Shouldn't Fl... (Jun '15) 5 min trumps son-in-law 304
News Our President, the Little Big Man 11 min CodeTalker 30
News James Comey fired as FBI director 11 min Lawrence Wolf 3,339
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Justice Dale 241,036
See all US News Discussions

Find what you want!

Search US News Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,750 • Total comments across all topics: 281,438,746

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC