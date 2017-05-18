US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters
There are 1 comment on the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times story from 9 hrs ago, titled US officials criticize Turkey after attack on DC protesters. In it, Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times reports that:
U.S. officials strongly criticized the Turkish government after video appeared to show its president's security forces pushing past police and violently breaking up a protest outside their diplomatic residence in Washington. Attacking the small group of protesters with their fists and feet, men in dark suits and others were recorded repeatedly kicking one woman as she lay curled on a sidewalk.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,652
|
#1 8 hrs ago
"Attacking the small group of protesters with their fists and feet...."
What the "protesters" should be doing is thanking their lucky stars it wasn't billy clubs they were getting "attacked" by.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama legislator says monkeys email was taken...
|2 min
|just a little recon
|1
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grumpy
|1,532,920
|House Republicans pass replacement to Obamacare...
|2 min
|tina anne
|143
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|4 min
|The Donald
|1,808
|Planned Parenthood to close 4 Iowa clinics afte...
|5 min
|Suezanne
|1
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|7 min
|Crow
|268,972
|Special prosecutor abruptly named to probe Trum...
|15 min
|joe
|76
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|22 min
|ohwilbur
|328
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Justice Dale
|240,710
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC