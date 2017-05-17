US Navy admiral sentenced to 18 month...

US Navy admiral sentenced to 18 months in bribery scandal

9 hrs ago

The first U.S. Navy admiral convicted of a federal crime while on active duty was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for lying to investigators about a Malaysian defence contractor at the centre of a massive corruption scandal. "This is the first time our nation will incarcerate a Navy admiral for a federal crime committed during the course of his official duty, and it is truly a sombre day," Acting U.S. Attorney Alana W. Robinson said in a statement.

