US Navy admiral sentenced to 18 months in bribery scandal
The first U.S. Navy admiral convicted of a federal crime while on active duty was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months in prison for lying to investigators about a Malaysian defence contractor at the centre of a massive corruption scandal. "This is the first time our nation will incarcerate a Navy admiral for a federal crime committed during the course of his official duty, and it is truly a sombre day," Acting U.S. Attorney Alana W. Robinson said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|2 min
|Julia
|268,700
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,532,624
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|8 min
|MayDay
|1,645
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 min
|Truth is might
|314,254
|New Orleans begins takedown of 3rd Confederate-...
|10 min
|JUST SAYIN
|34
|Kochs unveil campaign to 'jolt' stalled tax debate
|11 min
|Just Think
|1
|An Underground College for Undocumented Immigrants
|26 min
|Holla brudda
|11
|White House rebuts Washington Post report of Tr...
|1 hr
|Memory cancer
|283
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|retro avenger
|240,687
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC