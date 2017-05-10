US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Utah monument
There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from 12 hrs ago, titled US Interior secretary tours hotly contested Utah monument.
Protesters chant in favor of the Bears Ears National Monument as vehicles leave the Gateway Shopping Mall near the Bureau of Land Management office, where U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was speaking ... . Senator Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, left, introduces U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to speak at a news conference after having met with members of the Bears Ears Commission at the Bureau of Land Management ... .
#1 2 hrs ago
The protesters don't pay attention to actual results of their "leadership's" policies. The so-called "management" and expansion of Western lands by previous Democrat Administrations can be judged by various assessments of their actual impact. Look at what the Clinton and Obama expansions and increased environmental meddling have done to wild horse and burro populations. Democrat Administrations have imposed Management For Extinction. True conservationist policies are not reliant on expanding bureaucracies and validating one's pitiful existence as Federal employees. This is the focus of Trump and precisely what people recognized as an answer to the swamps of mismanagement and rationalized cruelty imposed by generations of Democrat influence.
