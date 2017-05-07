US interior secretary starts Utah red rocks monuments review
U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will start a four-day Utah trip Sunday to assess whether 3.2 million acres of national monuments in the state's southern red rock region should be scaled down or even rescinded. The re-evaluation of the new Bears Ears National Monument on sacred tribal lands and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, created in 1996, is part of an executive order signed last month by President Donald Trump's calling for a review of 27 national monuments established by several former presidents.
"The beauty and charm of the wilderness are his for the asking, for the edges of the wilderness lie close beside the beaten roads of the present travel."
Leave it alone!
The only thing that matters to Trump is money.
If he didn't have money given to him by. His daddy, he wouldn't have anything.
He is ignorant and rude with no desire to better himself.
Trump is a creep.
The so-called "management" and expansion of Western lands by previous Democrat Administrations can be judged by various assessments of their actual impact. Look at what the Clinton and Obama expansions and increased environmental meddling have done to wild horse and burro populations. Democrat Administrations have imposed management for extinction. True conservationist policies are not reliant on expanding bureaucracies and validating one's pitiful existence as Federal employees. This is the focus of Trump and precisely what people recognized as an answer to the swamps of mismanagement and rationalized cruelty imposed by generations of Democrat influence.
