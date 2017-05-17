US: Immigrant arrests soar under Trum...

US: Immigrant arrests soar under Trump, fewer deported

There are 4 comments on the WZVN-TV Fort Myers story from 12 hrs ago, titled US: Immigrant arrests soar under Trump, fewer deported. In it, WZVN-TV Fort Myers reports that:

Pvt. Chelsea Manning is due to be released from a Kansas military prison after serving seven years of her 35-year sentence for leaking classified government materials to WikiLeaks.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#1 11 hrs ago
The Trumpster as a businessman, was a disreputable con-artist. He routinely stiffed contractors and workers. He screwed creditors. He violated casino regulations. He bragged of charitable contributions that he never made. He promoted scams such as Trump University.“Lock her up!”

too much

Center Line, MI

#2 8 hrs ago
Trump is just making voting more fair.

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

1,757

Location hidden
#3 32 min ago
spocko wrote:
The Trumpster as a businessman, was a disreputable con-artist. He routinely stiffed contractors and workers. He screwed creditors. He violated casino regulations. He bragged of charitable contributions that he never made. He promoted scams such as Trump University.“Lock her up!”
....but but but he didn't set up severs in bathrooms that let our nations secrets out to many. Cons like the Clintons are the scum of the earth. Just right for the circles you move in.
Geezer

United States

#4 29 min ago
spocko wrote:
The Trumpster as a businessman, was a disreputable con-artist. He routinely stiffed contractors and workers. He screwed creditors. He violated casino regulations. He bragged of charitable contributions that he never made. He promoted scams such as Trump University.“Lock her up!”
And, in spite of all your claims, he IS president of the U.S. of A.
Sucks to be you, huh?
Chicago, IL

