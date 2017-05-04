US House backs new sanctions against ...

US House backs new sanctions against North Korea

The Republican-led US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to impose new sanctions on North Korea, targeting its shipping industry and use of slave labour. Members approved the measure 419-1 as tensions continued to mount over Pyongyang's advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

RustyS

Since: Mar 09

11,221

The Left Coast

#1 12 hrs ago
Dennis Rodman is now banned from visiting his little buddy.

Retribution

Hockessin, DE

#2 12 hrs ago
North Korea must be a huge importer of American made goods

gboisjo

Sulligent, AL

#3 9 hrs ago
Sanctions Just agitate fat boy ..IMHO its just a matter of time before we and our allies in the region bring down this maniac.

John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#4 9 hrs ago
RustyS wrote:
Dennis Rodman is now banned from visiting his little buddy.
;) Rodman buddy & now Trump cousin! did Trumper signed another Executive Order for Kim dynasty & goose dynasty! ;-000h,.........More)......
John McQuan

Phoenix, AZ

#5 9 hrs ago
Retribution wrote:
North Korea must be a huge importer of American made goods
;) N.K. is & will last Cold Wor!! TrumperCare will finish for his uncle Reaganism!!! ;-00
Jeff Brightone

“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”

Since: May 11

7,202

NYC

#6 9 hrs ago
North Korea is part of the axis of evil led by the Russian regime with collaboration with Iran and Syria. The Russian-Iranian-Syrian plan aimed at taking full control of Syrian-Iranian-Iraqi air apace by Russian and Iranian aircrafts together with anti-aircraft systems which put the entire region including Israel in danger. President trump should never trust Putin-Khomeini-Assad - Kim Jong Un axis of evil that seek control over the Middle East and beyond. It was the traitorous Hillary Clinton and Obama followed by Kerry who allowed Russian build their military power in Syria with 150 billions of dollars award to the terrorist leader of Iran Khomeini who declare his daily intent to repeat the holocaust in Israel. Trump will never give the Middle East air apace to become under the control of Russia-Iran and Syria air force as was done by Hillary Clinton for hundreds of millions of dollars in her pockets,
Chicago, IL

