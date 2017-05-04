US House backs new sanctions against North Korea
There are 6 comments on the Wiltshire Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled US House backs new sanctions against North Korea. In it, Wiltshire Times reports that:
The Republican-led US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to impose new sanctions on North Korea, targeting its shipping industry and use of slave labour. Members approved the measure 419-1 as tensions continued to mount over Pyongyang's advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
|
Since: Mar 09
11,221
The Left Coast
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Dennis Rodman is now banned from visiting his little buddy.
|
#2 12 hrs ago
North Korea must be a huge importer of American made goods
|
#3 9 hrs ago
Sanctions Just agitate fat boy ..IMHO its just a matter of time before we and our allies in the region bring down this maniac.
|
#4 9 hrs ago
;) Rodman buddy & now Trump cousin! did Trumper signed another Executive Order for Kim dynasty & goose dynasty! ;-000h,.........More)......
|
#5 9 hrs ago
;) N.K. is & will last Cold Wor!! TrumperCare will finish for his uncle Reaganism!!! ;-00
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,202
NYC
|
#6 9 hrs ago
North Korea is part of the axis of evil led by the Russian regime with collaboration with Iran and Syria. The Russian-Iranian-Syrian plan aimed at taking full control of Syrian-Iranian-Iraqi air apace by Russian and Iranian aircrafts together with anti-aircraft systems which put the entire region including Israel in danger. President trump should never trust Putin-Khomeini-Assad - Kim Jong Un axis of evil that seek control over the Middle East and beyond. It was the traitorous Hillary Clinton and Obama followed by Kerry who allowed Russian build their military power in Syria with 150 billions of dollars award to the terrorist leader of Iran Khomeini who declare his daily intent to repeat the holocaust in Israel. Trump will never give the Middle East air apace to become under the control of Russia-Iran and Syria air force as was done by Hillary Clinton for hundreds of millions of dollars in her pockets,
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|USAsince1680
|1,526,171
|Man takes drone out for a sunset flight, drone ...
|4 min
|Brad DRONES
|56
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|6 min
|IND
|266,323
|Susan Rice won't testify before Congress on Rus...
|10 min
|too much
|14
|Trump official freezes Michelle Obamaa s plan t...
|11 min
|Meyer Lansky
|60
|Plurality of Americans think Trump is failing
|11 min
|Ms Sassy
|854
|Under Trump, ICE arrests soar for migrants with...
|14 min
|Meyer Lansky
|296
|100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism...
|17 min
|Meyer Lansky
|320
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,544
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC