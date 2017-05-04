There are on the Wiltshire Times story from 14 hrs ago, titled US House backs new sanctions against North Korea. In it, Wiltshire Times reports that:

The Republican-led US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly voted to impose new sanctions on North Korea, targeting its shipping industry and use of slave labour. Members approved the measure 419-1 as tensions continued to mount over Pyongyang's advancing nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

