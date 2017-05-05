There are on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 14 hrs ago, titled US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemployment 4.4 pct.. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:

Hiring in the United States rebounded in April as employers added a brisk 211,000 jobs, a reassuring sign that the economy's slump in the first three months of the year will likely prove temporary. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.4 percent - its lowest point in a decade - from 4.5 percent in March, the Labor Department said Friday .

