US employers add strong 211,000 jobs; unemployment 4.4 pct.

Hiring in the United States rebounded in April as employers added a brisk 211,000 jobs, a reassuring sign that the economy's slump in the first three months of the year will likely prove temporary. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.4 percent - its lowest point in a decade - from 4.5 percent in March, the Labor Department said Friday .
#1 14 hrs ago
Starting to go somewhere. Those percentages are complete BS though....and more importantly, there are still sections of the country which are simply going to lag until people move....because you aren't going to get the mobsters out of there, are you?
One thing I've learned, Civilian or Government, managers like to hedge a bet. They want a share of law abiding people and a share of crooks in their tent, but you'll never see a real rebound until the crooks are simply gone. Your family man managers will say "good enough" long before it is anywhere good enough for anyone but family men....that's NOT good enough.
A simple suggestion... get your patronage/nepotists out of management. An even better suggestion, stop allowing investors be taxed less then wage earners. SUPPLY SIDE DOES NOT WORK! Right now, this is a numbers game. It's just more contractors without any means to plan for the future. That's your middle class folk....so what I really see is less undeclared income and more disposable jobs....because those jobs sure aren't here in mobster land.
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,202
NYC
#2 13 hrs ago
In fact, Trump is bringing back jobs to America after the Obamacare put major scare on employers to hire Americans because of the high price to pay to Obama and IRS. President Trump health care is about freedom and liberty of each and every American from Government ruled health scam which aimed at giving free healthcare to the parasitic liberal and minorities and to illegal invaders, criminals and terrorists of ISIS in return for voting for the Democratic party of America haters led by criminal liar Hillary. The Obamacare scam scared employers and caused millions of Americans to lose their full time job and work half time so that the employer will not pay Obamacare for that employee. In addition, High technology companies such as Google fired the American professional employees and took Visa Employees from India and elsewhere to avoid paying Obamacare which is applicable only on Americans and therefore caused major discrimination of Americans compared to illegals and H Visas. It is therefore a new day in America with the defeat of Hillary and Obama and their despicable and miserable health scam called Obamacare that aimed at giving freebee to illegal invaders and ISIS terrorists, namely free healthcare to the liberal and Jihadists parasites paid by the conservative hard working Americans. Undoubtedly, it is great day for the American people and the health of every American child, woman and man, elderly babies and sick when the Obamacare disaster will be gone and a new private sector affordable healthcare will be available to each and every America. Thank the Lord for our great President Donald Trump and for the GOP party Congressmen led by the great Speaker Paul Ryan who united today for the American people health in effort to bring to America new great healthcare system as promised by Trump before the elections. It is time to save the lives of millions of sick and elderly Americans who fell between the cracks with no affordable health provider under the Obamacare scam which caused their untimely death.
#3 13 hrs ago
BRAVO! And you've just described Trump's STAFF and CABINET, to a, "T".
Plus, it's getting close to warm weather...jobs ALWAYS increase at the beginning of warm weather, but they are mostly, "Low-wage, Service-type jobs (Restaurants, Hotels, Fast- Food, etc.-type jobs)...that are seasonal and drop of, during the Colder-weather months of the year.
This happens EVERY YEAR, regardless of who the President, is. But, you can count on Trump to take credit for it, and blow it way out of proportion, as though they are a quarter- of- a- million- dollar-per-year, Lifetime jobs!
#4 13 hrs ago
Correction:...drop*OFF*...
#5 13 hrs ago
Unemployment down, illegal immigration down, deportations up, stocks up, wages up, consumer confidence up and snowflakes are melting giving way to a season of warmth and prosperity. Life is good!
BTW when are all the hater going to make good on their promises and leave the country?
#6 12 hrs ago
Partially, that is also due to the end of the tax year as well.
While corrections are expected in the stock market and economy, what we are really seeing is almost a perfect storm of economic downsides that our parties have willfully been ignoring in favor of instant gratification.
The only thing that can really create jobs is to force those with money to actually create businesses in this country.
Granted, we have a high corporate tax rate. Why? I'm sure that it is largely because we are a large country economically and we are bound to have second rate deals with smaller countries as trade allies. Partially, we spend WAY TOO MUCH on a military that we don't need for our own defense. Finally, we have the inefficiency that goes with being a very large country. Along with those other issues is the global environment where we are resource and capital rich but population poor. We have developed a culture that requires our citizens to travel, be educated, and do many other things at our own expense so our labor isn't cheap.
Really though, I don't want to demonize conservatives, although they are guilty of many excesses. Liberals are usually blind to their own excesses too. What we seem to have, in terms of our stagnation, is an overly ineffective class system where "one percent" elites are not even slightly accountable, or even observable in their day to day scheming, and that scheming has little regard for nations or their people.
The party loyal are pretty much made up of those who profit greatly by allegiance to their party. They don't want to understand that most people CANNOT fit into the party gravy train although year after year they go on trying to recruit people into a selfish economic formula that wastes resources on unproductive people and industries. It just pendulum swings back and forth between parties as people get disgusted yet again by failed party promises.
Clinton said to his people "It's the Economy stupid!" He understood what drove the voters. He just didn't understand the economy. Granted, he had the luxury of a downsized military fresh from the Cold War but he, and I'd say just about every American, simply ignored the vast fraud, waste and abuse that goes along with pervasive American con games. That contrasts GREATLY with the traditional Japanese culture which is kind of like Chivalry squared. Japan still is a role model for order and efficiency.
Simply put, we have tons of statistics that PROVE that we don't have crime, but it is complete BS. We simply don't see our graft as anything illegal. Economic instability is inevitable as we are caught in an endless cycle of musical chairs that we all think we have a competitive edge in. Lots of our inefficiencies can be cured if we just show the discipline to stop depending on them.
#7 10 hrs ago
Funny how the same people who were stating that the unemployment numbers were falsified while Obama was in office, now claim that Trump is responsible for our nation being near full employment. Especially when these same people were saying that the true unemployment when Obama left office was over 20%. Either the economy and unemployment was a lot better under Obama than the anti-Obama crowd would admit or Trump is also lying about the number of unemployed.
#8 10 hrs ago
Maybe now they need to start counting those who simply gave up looking for good paying jobs. And, of course those who are NEVER looking for work 'cuz they are chronically unemployed and collecting welfare.
Surely that number would JUMP up. Let's REALLY also count the UNEMPLOYED, non-productive people.
#9 10 hrs ago
You tell us! We've been waiting for YOU, and People like You, to get the he*l out!!! So, LEAVE, already!
#10 10 hrs ago
Who said the unemployment numbers were based on the real unemployment level? I only remarked that they have gone down during the first 100 days of Trump unlike the dramatic increase in the first 100 days of Obama that did not even start to reverse for over 4 years into his reign.
#18 6 hrs ago
Give the Obama administration a small amount of credit. They inherited the housing bubble from the Bush administration. They didn't really fix it. They just redirected Wall St. to profiteer off of another couple of sectors of heavy public investment, health care and education instead of housing, and we'll likely see a Wall St. collapse soon based on the looting of those sectors.
We simply need to start producing again, not using capital to loot the infrastructure in the name of those who can afford to not sell of their retirement savings or pay off their debts. It's very much class warfare. No way no how can this be denied, yet the denial goes on. We have a war ahead of us because greed has consumed those who were rewarded by it to the point of addiction.
#21 1 hr ago
You get real wordy, when news doesn't fit your innuendos. A few hours difference between your crying "jobs" and this news... you go ballistic banana and start to mumble.
Slick, trying to relate the housing bubble to Bush, when you damn well know it was caused by Clinton Administration regulations and Obama's community organizing legal assault on banks and loan companies. Democrats encourage crime and that is the reason for every recession America has ever experienced.
Toronto, Canada
#22 1 hr ago
Not just the Democrats that cause banking/housing/financial global fiascio as BOTH Bi-partisanshop-of-horror agendas who supported the insidious BlileyGrammLeech Act ,look it up - u do know what research up?
Mwbahahahahaaaaa
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
