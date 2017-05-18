US deports Indonesian Christian who fled persecution
A Christian man who had been living in the United States for 16 years after fleeing religious persecution in Indonesia has been deported back to the country, immigration officials said. Arino Massie was deported to Indonesia on Thursday after being held at the Elizabeth Detention Center in New Jersey since last week, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.
#1 14 hrs ago
Yes, some illegals with children will get caught in the dragnet. But illegal is illegal. And that's where the buck stops.
#2 13 hrs ago
<< Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale, of The Reformed Church of Highland Park, led Massie's group of supporters. The gubernatorial candidate stressed Massie's unique situation. Under Republican President Donald Trump, the scope of those subject to deportation was broadened. In many cases, even people who don't have criminal records are no longer allowed to stay in the U.S., Kaper-Dale.
"Our folks got caught up in that new dragnet," he said. >>
America has lost its moral compass under Trump and the Republican Congress. Driven by nationalism and xenophobia, they know no shame as they goose step through our communities laying dragnets trolling for people to deport. They're getting tough on human decency, our traditional American value, by proclaiming their lack of compassion through active measures not to protect persecuted immigrants, including those persecuted for being Christian.
Trump and the Republican Congress unconscionably deport Arino Massie, who does not have a criminal record and was allowed to stay in the country as long as he periodically checked in with immigration officials, unnecessarily break up his family, separating him from his U.S.citizen son, and throws him out to face religious persecution once again.
Fascists world wide will be pleased with America's new "leadership."
#3 11 hrs ago
We used to be a haven for political refugees but that was abused and now we cannot allow anything. Both the Republicans and the Democrats along with the hidden aristocrats will have to pay for their sins.
#4 6 hrs ago
The United States has never been open to unlimited immigration. We always operated with quota systems and restrictions, legality being one of them. And to say otherwise is political nonsense.
#5 1 hr ago
Nothing unlimited, but skilled labor from Europe who just happened to be Jewish would not find our immigration policy to be nonsense.
United States
#6 1 hr ago
Looks like it will be Trump that will be forced to stop being president soon.
He is a bragadocious bafoon with fewer social skills than a third grader.
Thanks for voting for a dufus for pres. Seems to be working out just swell.
#7 57 min ago
I'm still waiting on specifics of ANY committed crime other than socializing with Russians which may have just been something forced on people trying to create a good public image. Lying to Congress or the VP is wrong, but there's also something to be said for not asking questions that you don't want to hear the answer to.
Until the creepy stalkers of Congress got something other than a OUIJA board message, I'd stop planning for a new president.
