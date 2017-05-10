There are on the WBT-AM Charlotte story from 17 hrs ago, titled US cuts congressional bill deportation delays for immigrants. In it, WBT-AM Charlotte reports that:

U.S. authorities have said they are reducing the amount of time they will delay deporting the few immigrants in the country illegally awaiting congressional decisions to legalize their immigration status after lawmakers file so-called "private bills" supporting their last-ditch bids to remain in the country. In a letter to lawmakers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan said the agency will only hold off deporting immigrants with legislation pending on their behalf for up to six months with the possibility of one 90-day extension.

