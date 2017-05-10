US cuts congressional bill deportation delays for immigrants
U.S. authorities have said they are reducing the amount of time they will delay deporting the few immigrants in the country illegally awaiting congressional decisions to legalize their immigration status after lawmakers file so-called "private bills" supporting their last-ditch bids to remain in the country. In a letter to lawmakers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Thomas Homan said the agency will only hold off deporting immigrants with legislation pending on their behalf for up to six months with the possibility of one 90-day extension.
#1 15 hrs ago
Nothing to fear. Feinstein will still have her illegals working her garden and doing the housework.
