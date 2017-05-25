US appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban
The US 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia on Thursday refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban for six Muslim-majority nations, in another legal blow to the White House. A majority of judges on the appeals court, in a 10-3 decision, said they were "unconvinced" the travel order had more to do with national security concerns than a "Muslim ban."
#1 17 hrs ago
I guess the President will just have to take this little problem to the Supreme Court.
#2 17 hrs ago
Poseur: a person who pretends to be what he or she is not. An affected or insincere person.
#3 17 hrs ago
The result of having a POTUS who has no idea what he is doing.
If this didn't go as planned, just imagine the costly catastrophic mess The Wall is going to be.
Trumps is the personification of Humpty Dumpty.
Four LONG years of goof ups, gaffes and blunderings.
United States
#4 16 hrs ago
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/8/118...
See H-3-B and subsections
#5 16 hrs ago
Look at all the jobs created building the Wall. We can ship the free loaders to the border, and suggest they build a wall or starve to death.
#6 16 hrs ago
WASHINGTON (AP)— President Donald Trump's revised travel ban "speaks with vague words of national security, but in context drips with religious intolerance, animus and discrimination," a federal appeals court said Thursday in ruling against the executive order targeting six Muslim-majority countries.
Trump's administration vowed to take the fight to the U.S. Supreme Court.
In a 10-3 vote, the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit said the ban likely violates the Constitution.
Constrained!!!
United States
#7 16 hrs ago
http://www.msn.com/en-us/video/newsvideos/ses...
#8 16 hrs ago
The 4th Circuit Court is full of Marxists. I say we just skip the entire court system and get the civil war started now rather than kicking that can down the road until next year.. And ANY terrorist attack on American soil by some Muslim who was not properly vetted due to these TREASONOUS judges will be charged on the heads of those who have made this decision.....and they had better hide because we'll be coming after them.
#9 15 hrs ago
The insanity on the extreme right is madding.
If you were a citizen of the Philippines you'd be hunted down for inciting resurrection.
Be glade the United States is a nation of laws and not some banana republic where most of you migrated from.
#10 15 hrs ago
It is the LEFT in this country that is formulating a banana republic, not the Constitution-loving patriotic Americans who have become sick at the hijacking of our courts by radical leftist traitors. The insanity is with you and people like you. Ask citizens of France or England if they like their open boarder Muslim welcome mat policy. How's it working for them? Nope, not here, and we'll burn down every leftist organization to stop it. As far as I'm concerned, I would take the dictatorship of a Trump over any governance by the democratic party. That is how far and treacherous they have become.
And you have failed a history lesson here: the original American patriots incited INSURRECTION (not RESURRECTION...you dummy) against the British Empire. That's how we got here in the first place. And I'm sure that someone like yourself, having lived in those times, would be fully siding with the Brits.
#14 13 hrs ago
An Appeals Court relying on a vague concept of "context" to make a legal ruling is worthless. The majority judges need to be removed from the bench. It is these Liberal minded kooks, who are responsible for the continued terrorism in America and the world. They are looking at the wrong context within their myopic views anyway. The context actually applicable to their delusional view of Law is the more current Trump explanations completely rejecting any religious bias. The First Amendment doesn't relate to immigrants and visa holders anyway; it relates to U.S. citizens.
Toronto, Canada
#15 13 hrs ago
there never a left wing that control the US it more like right wingers like NeoCons/Nazis/Zionists that really control the US and the world with their war machines!!
#16 5 hrs ago
Yak! Yak!
The solution is to get vigilante judges impeached or to adjust the Constitution to remove their self-proclaimed right to meddle in social engineering. Good luck with that Republican Congress. They just want to deregulate corporations and get all remaining capital overseas where they can exploit slave labor.
It's civil war or a new party. You're all not ready though. You need to suffer a LOT MORE.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,041
Location hidden
#17 5 hrs ago
Oh well, since the acts of Trump are fully within the scope of being President, the Supreme Court will overturn the Judge shopping clowns that over step their boundaries.
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,041
Location hidden
#18 5 hrs ago
Yawn
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,041
Location hidden
#19 5 hrs ago
Spam noted. Legal actions not in their scope. Marxist judges.
#20 3 hrs ago
He can take to supreme court. Someone please tell me why Democrats want to see Americans killed. Why won't you let us be protected? My life and my family is worth more than muslims hurt feelings.
#21 3 hrs ago
If America's border wasn't open you'd still be on the other side of the great pond.
#22 3 hrs ago
Overly dramatic since there's not been a foreign terrorist attack in the United States since the last Republican presidency.
"My life and my family is worth more than muslims hurt feelings"
You life and family aren't worth compromising the values and principles that the United States of America were founded on.
Train, Boats and Planes are leaving hourly if you feel indifferent to the basic fundamental laws of the United States
#23 3 hrs ago
Read the Appeals Court opinion.
An excerpt: "The President doesn't possess absolute power."
He's constrained, it's good that he is since obviously Loser Donald Trump has no real understanding of constitutional protections and no ability to defend the US Constitution
Strikingly it seems no one in his cabinet does either. The solicitor and Attorney General are pretty useless it appears.
