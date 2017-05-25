There are on the Iol.co.za story from 21 hrs ago, titled US appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump's travel ban. In it, Iol.co.za reports that:

The US 4th Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia on Thursday refused to reinstate President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban for six Muslim-majority nations, in another legal blow to the White House. A majority of judges on the appeals court, in a 10-3 decision, said they were "unconvinced" the travel order had more to do with national security concerns than a "Muslim ban."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Iol.co.za.