US: American names 'unmasked' in 3,900 surveillance reports
There are 2 comments on the SFGate story from 8 hrs ago, titled US: American names 'unmasked' in 3,900 surveillance reports.
The identities of Americans swept up in U.S. government surveillance programs were included in more than 3,900 reports distributed last year by the National Security Agency . That's according to a report released Tuesday by the national intelligence director.
Since: Mar 09
11,214
The Left Coast
#1 7 hrs ago
Rice acknowledged that she asked for the names of Americans referenced in reports. She would not say whether she saw intelligence related to Trump.
At least she has learned not to directly lie.
#2 3 hrs ago
3,900 isn't such a high figure out of a population of 350 million. And there must be at least 3,900 terror suspects worth watching.
