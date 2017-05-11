Trump's Comey firing is all about timing
There are 8 comments on the USA Today story from 12 hrs ago, titled Trump's Comey firing is all about timing. In it, USA Today reports that:
Over the past year, Comey's frequent interjections into American politics were criticized by left and right alike, with both making plausible cases for his dismissal. But Trump got the timing wrong.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,215
NYC
|
#1 11 hrs ago
Undoubtedly, Comey is the new victim of the Clinton Crime Family and the Clinton’s two billion Foundation of Quid Pro Quo rule in the Intelligence community and FBI which made Comey ‘investigate’ a hoax in Russia and Russian mysterious prostitutes that paid by Trump to do what?. Thank the Lord for Rod Rosenstein for standing up for America and its constitution like a rock! What crime was ever done in Russia, Comey? After almost one year of the Obama –Hillary regime using the FBI and wiretapping and unmasking investigating techniques against Trump, Flynn, Page and others of his team about collusion with Russia, the liberal media of Hillary and George Soros failed to show one Russian or one crime that was ever done by anyone. The Russian prostitutes that were noted in the ‘Dossier’ against trump which was made up by the British spy that was paid by Comey as the FBI Chief for his fake story were gone with the wind which proved the Dossier to be a hoax. New York Times spreads the idea that Comey did not have enough money to investigate the alleged Russian prostitutes that British spy claim were paid by trump. President Trump needs a new patriotic FBI chief who will protect the rule of law and constitution from liberal democratic manipulators and mafia style politicians with foreign globalist agenda and with much money in their pockets such as Bill and Hillary Clinton who took control of the FBI and made it dysfunctional and inapt. It is time to clean the DC swamp where top level liberals led by Hillary Clinton and her attack dog mafia is above the rule of law. Evidently, Comey was dancing with the devil known as Hillary the crook! Hillary crimes will not go away or erased anytime soon why others are coming to light everyday while the damage that this evil woman caused to America will stay with us for many years which means that someday she will pay for her crimes like other criminals that were lucky for some time and enjoyed the freedom outside the prison cell even if they did not deserve it.
|
United States
|
#2 11 hrs ago
Comey was simply fired for Trump's convenience.
Trump's world view is very basic. When Hillary was feeling the heat from Comey, then she needed to be locked up.
But Trump feels the heat from Comey and he fires Comey.
Trump lives by rules of a constant double standard.
Trump has no ability to recognize his own faults and failures. And he has surrounded himself with people who will tell him anything to keep in Trump's favor.
Trump is behaving more and more like a dictator every day. He has no concerns about what is the right course of action. Only the course of action that Trump cares about is one that keeps him in power.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
1,567
Location hidden
|
#3 10 hrs ago
Your normal tirade of drivel scores as usual, a zero. Your stupidity still has you in the basement, soiling your drawers and slobbering on your thunder thighs.
|
#4 10 hrs ago
Huh?
|
#5 10 hrs ago
Are you a child, 10 at the most?
|
United States
|
#6 10 hrs ago
Seems you really do fit the mold of a die hard Trump Supporter.
|
#7 3 hrs ago
You seem to have built a whole alternative knowledge system, with its own facts, its own history, its own laws of economics. Outside this alternative reality, the US is a country dominated by a strong Christian religiosity. Within it, Christians are a persecuted minority. Outside the system, Obama is a figure of imposing intellect and dignity. Within the system, he’s a pitiful nothing, unable to speak without a teleprompter, an affirmative action phony, a failure doomed to inevitable defeat. Outside the system, social scientists worry that the U.S. is hardening into one of the most rigid class societies in the Western world. Enter Trump ...
|
#8 34 min ago
Watching Kellyanne defend Trump is the highlight of my life! I must be her biggest fan
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
US News Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Fox News Sunday' to Host Kentucky Senate Debate (Oct '10)
|1 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|267,611
|Hundreds Of Scientists Urge Trump To Pull Out O...
|2 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|214
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|Susanm
|1,529,729
|James Comey fired as FBI director
|6 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|541
|100 Days In, Appalachia Holds Cautious Optimism...
|9 min
|too much
|430
|Appeals court upholds MD assault weapons ban
|12 min
|Marcavage s Emission
|418
|Stephen Colbert uses vulgar gay sex joke to moc...
|14 min
|too much
|366
|FBI Director James Comey fired, White House say...
|15 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|103
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|240,722
Find what you want!
Search US News Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC